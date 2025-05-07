The airy demeanour extends to the staff, who offer a relaxed welcome - easy holiday living starts at the check-in desk. The lobby is located next door to the apartment lift entrance, meaning it’s up to you whether you chat it up with lobby staff or slip in and out during the stay.

A full-sized fridge, dishwasher and washing machine are home comforts families will appreciate.

The room: Light interiors and furnishings all have a polished, beachy feel. A tiled floor in the living and dining room is a savvy design choice given the proximity to the sandy shore, which can be viewed from almost every room thanks to double-glazed floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors.

The apartment has everything you need for entertaining, The kitchen is really well equipped with cooking equipment and serveware. There’s a dining table that seats six, though it’s noted that parties are not permitted.

A safe is housed in the large walk-through closet that separates the bathroom from the decent-sized bedroom that offers a view of the beach and an adjacent patio deck that is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee in the calm of the morning before hitting the coast.

Bathroom: A good-sized, tidy, if non-descript, bathroom can be accessed off the living room and through the bedroom. None of the 57 one and two-bedroom self-contained apartments have bathtubs, but the showers have good water pressure; just what you need to wash all the sand off after a day on the beach.

There is an abundance of bathroom shelves - plenty of room to unpack your bits and bobs and not have them on display. Robes, slippers, bath and pool towels are provided.

Facilities: Should you tire of the miles of golden sandy beaches across the road, or want a break from saltwater swimming, the complex has a compact pool and spa on site.

The complex doesn’t house a gym, but directly across the esplanade in the park at Briner Beach there is a public gym equipment to aid calisthenic exercises. From there, runners or walkers can access public volleyball courts, which are a picturesque stroll 15 minutes down the road at Mooloolaba Beach Proper.

Wi-Fi is available in all areas free of charge and worked seamlessly during our stay. Rooms are air-conditioned, a godsend during humid spells.

Complimentary undercover parking is available in the basement.

Food and drink: You’re left to your own devices food-wise here, no on-demand food service is offered. Each air-conditioned apartment includes a kitchen with a dishwasher, oven, microwave, toaster, fridge and a kettle. A small bottle of milk awaits in the fridge, enough to tide you over hot beverage-wise before you make it to the supermarket (450 metres away). The staff are happy to organise a grocery delivery, and a communal BBQ area offers a real holiday cooking option.

In the neighbourhood: You’re right on the doorstep of Mooloolaba’s Eastern end - the postcard worthy safe swimming spots are one of the most popular beaches on the Sunshine Coast thanks to a sheltered position and gentle, beginner surfer friendly waves.

The Coral Sea can be accessed just across the busy Esplanade that buzzes with locals and visitors alike using the promenade to stretch their legs.

A 15-minute stroll along the beach, past bustling brunch spots, the recently upgraded Wharf Mooloolaba is a hub for tour operators, boutique shops and a variety of lively restaurants, cafés and bars set against a picturesque marina. Join locals in the line for Rice Boi, a popular street food-inspired pan-Asian restaurant.

For a memorable al fresco meal, climb aboard Prawn Star, a restored fishing trawler permanently moored in the docks serving heaping platters of wild-caught Australian seafood.

Meanwhile, the Underwater World Sea Life Aquarium is a 4-minute drive away.

Sustainability: The self-service aspect cuts down on unnecessary washing of towels and linens. For bookings of five nights or more, rooms get serviced mid-stay, though for an additional charge, they’ll happily provide daily service.

They have beach toys for kids to borrow, a nice touch that cuts down on single-use purchases for visitors.

Miniature Biology amenities are offered in the showers - larger, affixed bathroom products would be a better option, for both the environment and families.

Prices for a night in a one-bedroom, ground level apartment start at $341.

Accessibility: Breeze says accessible apartments are available, and ask interested guests to call directly to discuss requirements. Having more information available online would be useful.

Contact: For more information, visit breezemooloolaba.com.au or call +61 7 5444 5355.