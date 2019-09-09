Deal of the week: Cruise historic Europe

Cruise in luxury for 15 days through four countries and take in some of Europe's most significant and historic sites, including the ancient German town of Trier. Departing from Budapest on selected dates between April and October next year, highlights include Vienna, Nuremberg, the Rhine Gorge, the medieval town of Bamberg which is now a Unesco World Heritage Site, the Danube River and Vienna. Couples booking and paying a deposit by this October 31 can save thousands off the standard fare. The discounted fare starts at $7061pp, twin-share.

Contact: your own travel agent or Avalon Waterways, 0800 000 883 or avalonwaterways.co.nz/europe-river-cruises



Samoan resorts on sale

Five nights in Samoa's Return to Paradise Resort and Spa, staying in an Ocean Breeze Room, are priced from $759pp, twin-share. Return airport transfers and daily tropical breakfasts are included, along with a $1000 Samoan Tala Resort Credit for each room booked. If you want an adults-only escape to Samoa, book five nights at Seabreeze Resort from $1459pp, twin-share, where your room will be an Ocean View Villa. Breakfast isala carte and your room comes with one $1000 Samoan Tala Resort Credit. (Around NZ$590). Return airport transfers are also covered in this package. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by September 30. Various travel periods available.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/samoa



RSVP to that "terrible" woman

One of the most loved Australian films of all time comes to life on stage as a musical — Muriel's Wedding has won numerous awards and gained critical acclaim. Get a Premium Wednesday matinee ticket to Muriel's Wedding at Brisbane's Lyric Theatre and two nights' accommodation at Ibis Brisbane with a package starting at $329pp, twin-share. The musical is on from September 19 to October 27. There are options to extend your stay, attend different sessions of the musical and to upgrade. Travel between September 21 and 27, September 29 and October 7, October 9 and 17 or between October 20 and 28. Book by October18.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Tahitian dreams can come true

A seven-night Dreams of Tahiti yacht cruise will take you on a romantic round-trip from Papeete through the magical islands of Tahiti, visiting Moorea, Raiatea, Motu Mahaea (Tahaa), Bora Bora and Huahine. Your accommodation aboard Wind Spirit is an Outside Cabin and this package includes all meals, room service, all nonalcoholic beverages and hot drinks and welcome cocktails. Priced from $6289pp, book by September 30. Travel in time for the cruise departure on July 16, 2020.

Contact:

helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or

Be WOWed

Choose your travel buddy and secure your Platinum ticket to the World of Wearable Art performance, return flights from Auckland and two nights' accommodation together in Wellington — all priced from $1210pp.

Contact: Kim at Pukekohe Travel, 0800 785 386 or kim@pukekohetravel.nz or pukekohetravel.co.nzes.co.nz

