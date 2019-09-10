Creg, Daniel Creg, in the USA

I'm going to be back in the States again in a couple of weeks and among all the physical and autumnal wonders of New York and Boston at this time of year, there's something else to look forward to: How Americans say my surname. Roxborogh, as pronounced in New Zealand as well as the rest of the world (and irrespective of spelling) lies somewhere between "Roxburra" and "Roxbra". But in the US of A, no matter if it's California, Texas or Massachusetts, it becomes the much cooler, far more high-five-worthy "Roxbro". Chur' bro!

That

