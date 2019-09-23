Grant Bradley checks in to The House, at Sydney Airport

The arrival:

The lounge is near Gate 51 and very close to the gates that Virgin's New Zealand-bound flights depart from. It's a bit of a hike to the end of Pier C towards Gates 51-63, but worth it, and you're going to do it sometime. You reach it just before the end of the pier, before you reach the Air NZ and Emirates lounges. Keep your eyes peeled to the left when you pass a McDonalds as the sign is quite discreet. You're warmly welcomed by staff in Virgin Australia and Etihad uniforms.

Entry: My Virgin Australia Business Class ticket got me in. It is used by Etihad and British Airways passengers and is also available for anyone who wants to pay A$80 online.

Food and drink: A strong point. After a week and a half on a Mat McLauglin Battlefields Tour where beer is the order of the day (to quote a vet: ''two per man, two per man…perhaps'') a Marlborough Sunshine Bay sauvignon was in order. It is part of a wide beverages list running to more than 20 options. The bubbly includes a Devaux Grand Reserve Brut NV, the reds included a Victorian Mount Langi Ghiran Vine Road Shiraz and the beers a 4 Pines Pale Ale and a Young Henrys Newtowner.

Wait staff take your order for good size meals at The House. Photo / Grant Bradley

The lounge offers a la carte dining with separate breakfast and all-day menus that are changed every few months. Table service (often the preserve of First Class lounges) is fantastic and the options included a pumpkin pesto, barramundi (which was superb) and a chicken and brie burger. You can also help yourself to more standard lounge options from the buffet. There are around 15 tables where you are waited on and though popular around lunchtime they quickly emptied out during the course of my pleasurable five-hour stay.

During the afternoon there was plenty of space to spread out. Photo / Grant Bradley

Fellow guests:

A real mix, business, bleisure and leisure from all parts.

The space: London-based No1 Lounges took over running the lounge from Etihad Airways last year. It's not huge, with seating for about 120 passengers, but fairly much deserted for most of the afternoon. It has commanding airfield views - aircraft dock right in front of you. Good plane-spotting from upstairs in the entranceway too. There are plans to open up the space and increase capacity later this year. The company has just opened up in Brisbane and the Melbourne lounge has won many plaudits.

The House lounge offers its customers newspapers. Photo / Grant Bradley

Entertainment:

A couple of TV screens play the news channels or sport. There are local newspapers on offer but few on the rack when I was there as they were being read or being souvenired. There's a small but clever kids' room - it has a TV. And there's a prayer room. Wi-Fi is free if you're not on the good airport company service.

Facilities: One shower each in the men's' and women's bathrooms plus a massive unisex room which is a fine place for a scrub down. No need to book and the requisite towels, toiletries and toothbrushes are available.

The lounge has a small but well-thought out playroom for kids. Photo / Grant Bradley

Online:

Final word:

In a case of a rising tide lifting all boats, this classy lounge is a big bonus for Virgin Australia passengers. The House caters for passengers in the luxury Residence suites on Etihad's A380 to Abu Dhabi - one of the most expensive commercial ways to fly - through to those prepping for a quick trip across the Ditch.