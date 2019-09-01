Need an engagement ring in a hurry? The Rockefeller Centre's latest addition might be the place for you.

"The Vend" is the latest addition to New York City's tourist trap, dispensing everything from chicken soup to Brooks Brothers' shirts and a $1300 diamond engagement ring.

Dispensing a variety of knick-knacks to passers-by in a fraction of a Manhattan minute, the block of six vending machines have become a novel attraction in their own right.

Belts, kale chips, wallets, and a shaving kit...you can find them all here at this NYC upscale vending machine, simply called “The Vend,” at Rockefeller Center. pic.twitter.com/I7qBSWyLqW — Mack Rosenberg (@MackRosenberg) August 31, 2019

The Vend which was designed and named by the landlord Tishman Speyer has already attracted hordes of curious - and bamboozled – tourists in the underground shopping concourse.

Some are there to buy souvenirs, others just to press their noses to the glass and stare at the curios.

The diamond ring is still for sale say the owners but they are hopeful the right occasion might arise. There are plenty of romantic spots through the Manhattan complex for couples to 'pop the question', the managing director EB Kelly told the New York Post.

Don't worry you won't need a wheelbarrow full of change to buy it. The Vend's six machines take card payment.

The idea behind this automated convenience store was to sell to Tishman's 20,000 tenants outside the stores' operating hours of 7am to 10pm.

One can pick up kimchi or an RBG action figure at the new vending machine only store in the Rockefeller Center concourse pic.twitter.com/OIx0CDgYw0 — conrad doucette (@conrad) July 31, 2019

"We have people who might need something first thing in the morning or later at night when other stores are closed," she told the Post.

However, it's hard to imagine when one might "need" a $25 Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure and a $22 mini-piñata donkey. The machines are stuffed with impulse purchases seemingly designed to attract curiosity.

Among the groceries available to peckish visitors are jars of kimchi, seared tuna and sandwiches from the Proper Food company.