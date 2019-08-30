The photos of a young woman in beautiful surroundings might seem too good to be true.

However, apart from the perfect aqua-marine waters and flattering lighting, one internet sleuth noticed something strange.

Something unnatural and virtually impossible was occurring in the photos of travel influencer Tupi Saravia.

Apart from the fact that the images were taken as far away as Thailand and Italy, somehow the skies above the blogger from Buenos Aires never changed.

Once seen, the clouds could not be unseen. Photo / supplied @TupiSaravia

"This travel 'influencer' spookily has the same clouds in every photo," wrote Matt Navarra on twitter.

Crediting twitter user @SantiLishi for first pointing this out, once seen you can't help but question every element in the supposedly candid snaps.

This travel ‘influencer’ spookily has the same clouds in every photo. 😲🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/uYzXhTiRJp — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 28, 2019

Tupi Saravia the travel influencer with 300 followers eventually came clean to say that Photoshop had indeed played a part in creating the images.

Talking to Buzzfeed News the Argentinian Instagrammer said she had been using an app called Quickshot to edit her photos.

Although she insisted her followers were aware of the creative massaging involved in the images.

A wandring cloud: The photos quickly became a running joke online. Photo / Supplied, @TupiSaravia

"They were always aware about this because I never hide it," she said. "I always tell [them] the apps I use."

The trickery was done to repair photos where the sky had been over-exposed, using the app to replace clouds and details. She said she had even published tutorials to show her followers how to use the same process to fix their pictures.

When asked why she used the same set of clouds, she said they happened to be the ones she really liked.

Under the same sky: Images were taken as far away as Thailand and Italy. Photo / supplied @TupiSaravia

"Actually I'm the first one to tell the joke the clouds are following me around the world," she said.

It quickly became a running joke online.

"She's able to influence consumers AND weather patterns," quipped one twitter user.

"I can't believe how far this went," she told Buzzfeed.

'I never hide it,' said the influencer. Photo / Supplied, @TupiSaravia

I really don't see the big deal, I never lied about it," she said about the flak she was receiving for phoney pictures. "I haven't done anything wrong, and it was never my intention."

Her only crime according to the internet was lazy photo editing.