David Libeau flies from Ho Chi Minh to Singapore, aboard SQ185.

The plane

: A new B787-10 Dreamliner… superb.

Airport experience: The airport in Ho Chi Minh is no journey highlight. The check-in was smooth and friendly, however immigration and security procedures were cold and intimidating. Singapore Airlines uses a common-user lounge for Premium customers at this airport and it was underwhelming. However the travel experience improved immensely once on board the aircraft.

My seat: 14K, a Business Class spot on the window. Singapore Airlines has a 1-2-1 configuration on this aircraft. The seats are very comfortable and offer a great degree of privacy. The cabin layout is among the best I have experienced. There is really good personal storage space and even a small slide-out vanity mirror. As this flight was only 1hr 30, I did not take advantage of the fully lie-flat bed.

Food and drink : For a short flight, impressive. Dinner was served on this flight with an appetiser, a choice of three mains and dessert. I chose the Vietnamese marinated prawn, papaya and lotus-root salad followed by the pan-fried chicken supreme with saffron jus, and to finish, the mocha torte with coffee sauce, which was delicious. There was an excellent selection of mostly European wines and Champagne to accompany the meal.

The service : This really sets Singapore Airlines apart. The service on this sector — and on the inbound one into Ho Chi Minh, a few days earlier — was nothing short of superb. The crew were immaculately groomed and very attentive throughout the flight. The service was warm and personal, and drinks were offered and refreshed regularly. The service can only be described as absolutely charming and I wished I was on a longer flight.

Entertainment : Singapore Airlines has decent-sized screens with a broad selection of TV choices and movies. But as this was a short flight, I just enjoyed the food, wine and service.

Final word : Get me back on this airline as soon as possible.