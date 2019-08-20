David Libeau flies from Ho Chi Minh to Singapore, aboard SQ185.

The plane

: A new B787-10 Dreamliner… superb.

Airport experience: The airport in Ho Chi Minh is no journey highlight. The check-in was smooth and friendly, however immigration and security procedures were cold and intimidating. Singapore Airlines uses a common-user lounge for Premium customers at this airport and it was underwhelming. However the travel experience improved immensely once on board the aircraft.

My seat: 14K, a Business Class spot on the window. Singapore Airlines has a 1-2-1 configuration on this aircraft. The seats are very comfortable and offer

