In the internet age, are we ever really alone? A week on an isolated island nation forces Kirsty Johnston to ruminate on the value of silence and solitude.

It was the silence that frightened me. The darkness I could bear, and the eerily still water, and the creatures scuttling away underfoot as I descended the slippery rock stairs - but not the dead quiet. It was too much. But, I thought, I've come this far, and began to undress into my togs.

When's the last time you took your life into your own hands? Mine was at Anapala Chasm at

