It's quick and easy to get the real big picture in Monterey, writes Sarah Pollok.

There are many stars in the hit series Big Little Lies, but the most beautiful is undoubtedly Monterey Peninsula. Luckily for those planning a visit to San Francisco, the seaside town where the show is set is just a short but stunning drive away.

Get there

With a mild climate all year round, there is rarely a bad time to make the trip, although locals say September to early October is when the fog clears and temperatures hit the mid-20s. As for how to get there, jump on to California's iconic Pacific Coast Highway and cruise along one of the most scenic drives in the world. Without a car? Several bus tours will get you there and back with stops along the way.

The historic Bixby Creek Bridge, recently made famous in Big Little Lies, takes drivers along the world famous Highway 1 to Monterey. Photo / 123RF

Go for a wander

Stretch your legs and take in the city from its coastal side with the Monterey Bay coastal recreational trail. Hike the full 28km from Castroville or join the last two hours from Sand City to Monterey's Lovers Point Park. Either way, keep your eyes out for the true locals of Monterey, the grey-spotted harbour seals who are year-round coastal residents.

Don't miss this

Among the antique shops and charming wharfs is hidden the country's most extensive private collection of surreal art. That's right, at Custom House Plaza you'll find Dali17, a gallery housing exclusive works by the Spanish surrealist genius, Salvador Dali, created during his brief residency in the town during the 1940s.

Humpback whales feeding off the coast of Monterey, California. Photo / Getty Images

Give it a go

With an almost year-round whale-watching season, Monterey is one of the best spots along California's coast to spot these magical creatures. The city has several tour services that take visitors on a three-hour adventure, complete with heated cabins, expert guides and, of course, pods of humpback whales, orcas, and the occasional rare beaked whale.

Spend up here

Made famous by the writings of John Steinbeck, Cannery Row antique mall is a treasure trove of boutique stores and vintage knick-knacks begging to be explored. It is named in tribute to the district's history of fish canning back in 1908 and although the sardines are long gone, the delightful old-fashioned buildings and streets remain. Home to more than 100 vendors, selling everything from fine jewellery to gourmet food, it's the perfect way to spend an afternoon and a little pocket money.

Formerly a sardine factory, the Monterey Canning Company on Cannery Row is now home to boutiques and antiques stores. Photo / 123RF

Cheers here

When the sun sets and you're looking for a spot to kick back and take in Monterey's nightlife, look no further than The Britannia Arms. Nicknamed "The Brit", this corner pub has a classic bar menu, easy-going staff and, depending on the night, trivia quizzes, sports-game screenings, karaoke and a happening dance floor. Roll up during happy hour and grab one of their 24 beers alongside a cheeky half-price appetiser as you unwind from a busy day exploring.

Dine here

Make the most of Monterey's top-notch ocean fare at Paluca Trattoria. The al-fresco eatery on an old fisherman's wharf serves simple, classic Italian fare that puts the spotlight on its fresh seafood. You may go for its fame as a Big Little Lies filming location but you'll stay for the lobster ravioli and Sicilian meatballs.