Brett Atkinson checks into Wilderness Safaris' Serra Cafema, in Namibia.

Location

: Private flights on Wilderness Safaris' own airline link to northwestern Namibia's Hartmann Valley airstrip from where it's a 45-minute 4WD journey through desert and mountains to Serra Cafema's remote location on the Kunene River, bordering Angola. The river flows year-round in what is otherwise one of the driest places on the planet.

Check-in experience : Both informal and detailed, our initial one-on-one lodge brief with the friendly Chris was a great precursor to stellar service from all the Serra Cafema team. He may well be Africa's biggest Liverpool

