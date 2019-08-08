A woman who was mauled to death by sharks had tried to swim away with just one arm after her other was bitten off.

Jordan Lindsey, 21, was snorkelling in the Bahamas when she was attacked by a group of tiger sharks in June as her horrified mother, Kami, looked on.

Lindsey's devastated father has detailed how his daughter desperately tried to escape the attack, attempting to swim away with just one arm before her leg was also ripped off.

Jordan Lindsey was on holiday with her parents and snorkelling off Rose Island when she was attacked by tiger sharks. Photo / Facebook

Describing the horror attack, he told Good Morning America: "Kami said she heard Jordan yell, "Mum".

Advertisement

"And then Kami looked back and her first thing was she thought dolphins were around Jordan."

Jordan began screaming as one of her arms was ripped off, leading her mum Kami to risk her own life, swimming into the water in an attempt to save her.

Michael said he could hear his wife shouting out for Jordan to swim, only to realise she had lost an arm.

"She's yelling, 'Jordan, come swim to me,' and then Jordan is not swimming so good and then Kami realised the first shark took most of her right arm off."

Swimming for her life, Jordan somehow managed to reach her mum, but at that moment one of the sharks bit down and ripped off her leg.

Michael recalled: "They're swimming slowly and Jordan said, 'Mum, there's another shark coming,' and then it just hit, the second shark hit again like on her lower leg.

"[The shark] just took a giant chunk out of her - and then that's the last thing Jordan said.

"I just kissed her on the forehead and said, see you later, Jordan".

Advertisement

Terrified holidaymakers later spotted the sharks from the boat. Photo / Supplied

DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO BRING DAUGHTER BACK TO SHORE

With sharks circling, Jordan's brave mum punched one of the sharks in the nose before grabbing her daughter and swimming back to the shore.

After managing to get to the safety of the rocks, a boat from the snorkelling tour rushed to their aid and transported the pair back to shore where Jordan was taken to hospital.

Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

It was just the family's third day on holiday when the horrific attack took place.

"[Kami] has seen her poor daughter die in her arms and it's just - it's crazy," Michael said.

"Kami doesn't like the nights because once she closes her eyes she's back in that water again."

The attack is thought to be the first shark-related fatality in the Bahamas for over 10 years.