On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Past and present World Cup-winning All Blacks smile and wave as the important safety messages are delivered in a clear, understandable tone. Sir Michael Jones is present (The Iceman!), Sir John Kirwan is there (former Herald guest editor!) and David Kirk (the clever one!) alongside Gary Whetton and BuckShelford. Crucially, none of them rap.
It all goes to prove the age-old adage of New Zealand public life: when you've embarrassed yourself by rapping badly, win the crowd over by Bringing Back Buck.
With the Fanshawe St head office of the airline undergoing a series of backroom staffing cuts , a high-profile, high-cost safety video might have been in bad taste. So this one is understated, even a tad unambitious. Rare in the oeuvre of Air New Zealand safety videos, this one seems designed to slip down the newslist quickly. Grounding the razzamatazz, the video eases gently into the Rugby World Cup mania that's about to descend upon the nation.
Every safety video the national carrier releases is judged against previous ones (All Blacks videos have generally been more popular, because: All Blacks). But in the conception and production of this number, I'll wager they were also mindful of Sean Fitzpatrick's pink fist. The legendarily awful pre-2011 tournament advert featured Fitzy driving a pink fist and imploring us all not to have sex. The "Abstain for the Game" campaign - which was brought to you by Telecom (now Spark) - was a shocker, and will have made big corporates wary of being too fruity with anything relating to the Webb Ellis Cup and the beloved silver fern.
It's a tone that suits the current mood of an airline whose internal efforts at austerity have seen it cancel newspaper subscriptions for its lounges (even if the move was dressed up in sustainability colours).
Its past safety videos have been renowned for cheeky innovation - they've often been divisive, particularly raising the ire of frequent domestic flyers. But the Koru crew can be justifiably proud for having carved a new path with its safety videos over the past decade - now pretty much every airline has followed its tone. So where do you go when everyone else has copied your funky dance moves?
You play it straight.
The safety video finishes on an ominous tone. "Four more years," intones George Gregan. Can he mean "four more years" of watching this one video? Oh well, at least it's not the rap one...