Winston Aldworth takes the new Air New Zealand safety video for a test flight

With its fingers burned from the national scandal that was rap-video-gate, Air New Zealand has looked to safe hands to deliver its latest safety video launched on the eve of the Rugby World Cup.

Past and present World Cup-winning All Blacks smile and wave as the important safety messages are delivered in a clear, understandable tone. Sir Michael Jones is present (The Iceman!), Sir John Kirwan is there (former Herald guest editor!) and David Kirk (the clever one!) alongside Gary Whetton and Buck

