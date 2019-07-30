Air New Zealand's programme to carve out overhead costs has already led to redundancies from its head office, weeks before consultants deliver their final review of its operations.

The airline will not specify how many positions have already been lost or will go in the review. But overseas consultants are concentrating on making savings among about 2000 non-union and non-customer-facing positions. When the review was announced, it was aimed at making 5 per cent savings.

Several staff are understood to have already left or are about to leave and areas being reviewed in head office cover everything from public relations,

Related articles: