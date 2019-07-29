It is a common holiday fear, rarely realised, that your hotel room might be a little less clean than you believe it to be.

DoneDisappeared caught the cleaner on an off-day at their expensive accomodation, finding "Large toe nail clippings on the balcony" and "balanced ever so carefully on the light switch were three very waxy used cotton buds."

UtterlyUnimaginativeUsername found a member of staff asleep in her bed "and an unflushed turd in the toilet, which I assume he left there before his nap."



She adds, "He was very irate about the fact that we had 'Opened the wrong room' with our key and disturbed him."

MissConductUS had something similar happen, "The oddest thing I've ever found in my hotel room was a man in his underwear. The front desk somehow checked us both into the same room."

Advertisement

HelloDarkness makes it three, "I found a member of staff asleep in my bed. When I opened the door and switched the light on, he woke with a start and did a sort of roaring noise that scared me to death."

..And Trumpton for four, "Opened the door to find unmade bed and then saw a sleeping man in it! Toddled back to reception who asked if I was sure!"

Sometimes previous guests leave the most mysterious presents.

Cakecakecheese got "A packet of ham in a desk drawer."

Sparklesocks' mum found a bottle of urine in her Butlins chalet, "Weirdly...very close to the en suite..."

Rooberoobe "didn't even get in the bed" after she found "A bag of heroin, toe nail clippings and party streamers! Needless to say I slept in my clothes and used every item I had as a blanket!"

Boysey45 found cocaine, and "did it in before we went out for the evening."

Kurikuri regretted making a fuss, "I found a used condom under the bed on a cruise. When I complained I was asked, 'How do you know it was used?'! I got given a free meal (not free drinks though) as compensation. The maid was made to come and apologise to me and the poor girl was so upset and in tears, I ended up putting my arms round her, making her a cup of tea, listening to her life story and slipping her ten dollars when her manager wasn't looking."

Cindersdonegood used to run an upmarket bed and breakfast, but nevertheless has some real toe-curlers; "There was the one guy who shat the bed and left. Just paid his bill and left before I had been up to his room. He didn't even pull the covers off or anything. Just left it."

She adds, "There was underwear in the kettle once. That was odd."

MrsBlaidd swooped in to solve the mystery, "I know women who will use hotel kettles as a makeshift way of cleaning their underwear if they haven't got a spare clean pair. This is why I NEVER use the kettle in a hotel room."

And now, neither will we.,