If you thought Air New Zealand's musical safety announcement were OTT, Air France's has gone a step above.

Passengers on flight AF117, flying from Shanghai to Paris-Charles de Gaulle were surprised by a troupe of 10 ballet dancers performing in the skies.

Of all musical "flash-mobs", this might have been the flashest.

Marking the end of the Paris Opera's Asian tour, which finished on July 5th, the returning dancers had planned something special.

In the wings: Dancers prepare to surpise the passengers. Photo / Supplied

In partnership with Paris Opera, the national airline had commissioned Yvon Demol to choreograph a performance specifically to fit within the aisles of a Boeing 777.

Surprised and delighted the, passengers were treated to music from Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake played over the aircraft's PA.

Air France has been responsible for transporting the Ballet troupe from the Paris Opera on an Asian tour. The airline transported 151 members of the Paris Opera cast, coaches and crew to Singapore and Shanghai, ahead of the troupe's Asian tour.

As a mark of appreciation, the ballet had choreographed the performance for ten dancers on the return leg.

Dancing the aisles: The Paris Opera ballet dancers performed a specailly choreographed performance. Photo / Supplied

Much to the surprise and delight of the passengers, who had not expected this inflight entertainment.

While passengers were advised to get up and stretch during the 12-hour flight from Shanghai to Paris, the balletics of these dancers took this to extremes.

"Air France and the Paris Opera share many common values and contribute to France's influence throughout the world by promoting its culture and way of life," said a spokesperson for the airline.

The 10 ballerinas from the Paris Opera surprised Air France passengers. Photo / Supplied

"Throughout the year, on all its long-haul flights, Air France offers more than 1,400 hours of video on demand, including an 'Arts and Culture' selection offering films from the Paris Opera's new online platform '3e Scène', highlighting dance and featuring a behind-the-scenes tour of the Paris Opera."