Move over, Disneyland!

California's newest tourist attraction is a giant earthquake crack, and it's visible from space.

Over the weekend, two of the largest earthquakes to hit California in decades occurred north of Los Angeles.

The quakes on July 4 and 5th are unlikely to be forgotten quickly, and the magnitude 7.1 tremor has left a lasting mark.

Advertisement

The crack is so big it can be seen in satellite images, stretching through the Mojave desert across the asphalt of a highway.

The San Francisco-based Earth imaging company PlanetScope shared satellite pictures before and after taken above the epicentre, 17km outside of Ridgecrest.

The photos appeared on the Twitter account of the satellite imaging company's CEO, Will Marshall.

However, many Californians couldn't wait for a closer look.

Off the road the crack is even deeper. pic.twitter.com/dRYD252Qx4 — Emily Guerin (@guerinemily) July 5, 2019



The San Francisco Gate reports it has become something of a tourist attraction. Ridgecrest locals and out-of-towners have flocked to the area to see the massive crack formed by the two earth tremors.

Seismic playground: Tourist's can't resist sticking limbs into the earthquake crack. Photo / Mario Tama, Getty Images

Curious visitors have been walking the fault line. The bravest of which have dared to stick arms and limbs inside the chasm, to see just how deep it goes.

Twitter user Emily Guerin took a picture of herself reaching into the crack, saying "of course" she stuck her arm in.

I (of course) stuck my arm in it and it reached all the way up to my shoulder. pic.twitter.com/Yxs4sZHZJx — Emily Guerin (@guerinemily) July 5, 2019

Children play and climb into the fissure while their parents look on.

They might be a little more cautious if they thought the earth might move again.

This is a high possibility in the earthquake-prone area.

There have been 28 aftershocks recorded above 4.5 magnitude.

Talking to the LA Times, seismologist Egill Hauksson warns that there could be aftershock earthquakes lasting for months, possibly years.

California sits along the San Andreas faultline, 1200-kilometre tectonic fissure running almost the entire length of California.

Californians have been told that a large earthquake from the San Andreas is well overdue, which locals refer to as "the Big One".

The fault line was responsible for the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake, which levelled up to 80 per cent of the city.

However, this weekend's earthquakes responsible for the 'Ridgecrest crack' sit on a series of smaller faultlines unconnected to the famous San Andreas fault.

As the tremors have stopped, for now, Ridgecrest locals are enjoying the attention from curious tourists.

As the out-of-towners arrive to take pictures there is a spirit of curiosity and festivity around the crack.

Resident Steve Ault wore a t-shirt printed to read "Ridgecrest has its faults".

For now Californians continue to marvel at the Mojave crack and wait for the Big One.