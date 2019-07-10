Matt Brown flies Emirates EK451 from Auckland to Dubai

Plane

: A Boeing 777-300.

Class: Business.

Check-in experience: I arrived at the airport at 10.30am ahead of the 12.50pm scheduled departure. Check-in through the dedicated Business Class counter was smooth and I was quickly fast-tracked through security and into the duty-free area within minutes. After a couple of purchases there I made my way to the impressive Emirates lounge to relax before my flight.

Luggage: 40kg plus 7kg hand luggage.

Flight time : A lengthy 19hr 30m, via Bali. This flight was the only option on the

