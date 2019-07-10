Stacey Hunt checks into the Scenic Matavai Resort in Niue.

Location

: Tamakautoga, Niue.

Getting there: The resort offer transfers to and from the airport. The short trip takes approximately 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Check-in experience: One of the easiest check-ins I've experienced. The resort staff meet you outside the airport, assign you a room and take your luggage off your hands. After being transferred to the resort you're then welcomed with refreshments and when you eventually peel yourself away from the jaw-dropping view and make your way to your room, you'll find your bags waiting.

Rooms : A variety of accommodation options available from the more basic ocean rooms to a three-bedroom self-catering villa. All rooms have incredible sea views and all you need for a comfortable stay. My deluxe clifftop room situated in the wing opened last year had a glass sliding door opening to a balcony looking straight out over the ocean. Spacious and light, the room had a giant bed, big flat-screen TV, tea and coffee making facilities and a large, luxurious bathroom. With an option of a fan and air-conditioning, sleeping in the humid climate wasn't an issue.

The bed : Super-comfortable with a big fluffy mattress topper. Only a light sheet on top but that's sufficient, given the climate.

Bathroom : Clean and spacious with a double shower-head above.

Toiletries : Mini everythings from shampoo and conditioner to makeup remover.

Facilities : No gym but really, who wants to exercise while on holiday in that heat? A yoga retreat had taken place at the resort just before we arrived so for those wanting to salute the sun, it is possible. Two beautiful pools, one which goes up to a bar and a restaurant for those wanting to stay and eat at the resort. Excellent conference facilities for anyone wanting to plan a business trip with a point of difference, or for couples keen on a destination wedding.

Wi-Fi : An hour free per room per day. But be warned, like the pace of the island, it's fairly slow.

View: The highlight of this place for me was the views. No matter which room you're in, you're sea-facing and it's absolutely spectacular. The deck area surrounding the restaurant and pool area looks straight out to the ocean and up the coasts either side of the resort. Because Niue is an atoll, when the tide is out you can look down on the reef into crystal-clear water and spot fish in the pools. It's equally as impressive when the sea picks up force and sends brilliant blue waves crashing down below you. If you're especially lucky you will see the spinner dolphins playing in front of the resort.

Noise : I was far enough away to not hear any noise from the main part of the resort but I don't imagine this would be an issue anyway. Crashing waves, roosters, chickens and the odd dog are really it. A welcome change from the sounds of city life.

Food and drink : Included is breakfast, which is a selection of fruits, cereal, breads and pastries. The resort has its own restaurant and bar where guests can sit and take in the 180-degree views up and down the coastline while enjoying a cocktail and fresh seafood.

Make sure you try the pina coladas. Toni the uga man also pops in to show guests the Niuean coconut crabs and sell them to anyone interested in trying them. The resort kitchen will then cook them up for you.

What's so good about this place: Everything. The views, the food, the location. The staff are also incredibly friendly and nothing is too much trouble.

Perfect for : Couples, families, groups, wedding parties — has a little bit of something for everyone.

Would I return : I look forward to returning some time between July and October during the annual humpback migration when you can often see them pass the resort.