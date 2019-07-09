An American ice cream brand has opened what they call the "first ever ice cream-themed hotel room" in Queenstown.

Photo / Supplied

In partnership with luxury boutique hotel QT Queenstown, the "Halo Top Ski Lodge" is blatantly and shamelessly designed for the Instagram age.

The ice cream-inspired interiors, branded ski apparel and amenities, and a freezer filled to the brim with Halo Top branded ice cream is bound to be coming to an influencer's feed near you.

"Our Kiwi fans welcomed Halo Top to New Zealand with open arms so

we wanted to do something special for them," said Doug Bouton, Halo Top Creamery President and COO.

The special-edition room is available to the public for booking from 22 July to 4 August. While guests are entitled to all the Halo Top ice cream and sorbet they can eat, reservations are limited.

Photo / Supplied

QT Queenstown is a lakeside resort with all creature comforts considered. It is already a favourite of the Instagram set thanks to its stunning views and nice-looking cocktail glasses (empties no less chic!).

"We like to do things a little different at QT, so we were excited to work with Halo Top Creamery to create this unique room takeover at the hotel," says Jeremy Black, General Manager of QT Queenstown.

"The reinvigoration of one of our Remarkable King Rooms, which offer

unparalleled views of Lake Wakatipu and the snow-capped Remarkables mountain range, maintains QT's quirky design and creative flair while embracing Halo Top's iconic and fun style."

Halo Top Creamery launched in New Zealand in September 2018.