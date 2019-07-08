Deal of the week: A Greek summer

Look ahead to Europe's summer in 2020 and book yourself a Greek island holiday by August 31 to get a 10 per cent discount. Imagine yourself on the sun-drenched beaches of Mykonos, Paros, Santorini and Ios. This 11-day Busabout tour is discounted to $1475pp, twin-share. There are also discounts available as you travel, ranging from cheap drinks and eats to discounted water-sport activities. The tour price covers all accommodation, transport and daily breakfasts.

Contact: Contact: your own travel agent or Busabout, 0508287 226 or busabout.com



With Al Brown on Aitutaki

If you're a fan of celebrity chef Al Brown and feel you could do with a Pacific island getaway, he is hosting sunset cocktails and canapes, followed by a barbecue buffet on Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. A five-night stay at Pacific Resort Aitutaki are priced from $3499pp — and this includes your return Air New Zealand fares from Auckland and your return flights from Rarotonga to Aitutaki. Your accommodation in a Premium Beachfront Bungalow comes with breakfast and two tickets to An Evening with Al Brown. Various travel dates available between November 16 and 30. Book by November 8.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/PacificresortAlbrown



South Australia seafood safari

Set out on the ultimate seafood safari in Adelaide with a six-day self-drive holiday, all mapped out for you with accommodation booked along the way. This roundtrip from the city will take you to Port Augusta, Port Lincoln and Ceduna. Priced from $949pp, twinshare, five nights' accommodation and a rental car with GPS are included. Book by September 30.

Travel between October 1 and November 30.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Get fresh in Hawaii

Hawaii boasts a year-round, non-stop growing season for its produce, which means fresh fruit and vegetables are always on the menu. The locals call their favourite dishes "onolicious", meaning delicious. Four nights in Hawaii and return Air New Zealand fares from Auckland are priced from $1609pp, twin-share, or from Wellington or Christchurch, the price starts at $1769pp. Book by July 15. Travel between November 1 and 26.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Explore Rawanda and Uganda

Be part of a small-group trip to explore the wilderness of Uganda and Rwanda, including trekking to the habitats of gorillas and chimps and going on wildlife drives to see elephants and hippos. Discounted by 25 per cent, this trip is now priced at $3419 for the October 4 departure, and should be booked by July 31. Included are all national park fees and trekking permits, transport, breakfasts and many meals. Accommodation includes one night in a standard hotel and six nights in furnished tents/rooms.

Contact: G Adventures, 0800 333 415 or gadventures.com/trips/culture-and-wildlifeof-uganda-and-rwanda/DURU/

Trip Notes: What is greenwashing?

Trip Notes: James Thornton of Intrepid Travel

We discuss Greenwashing, gorillas and our trips and tips with Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton.

Subscribe to Trip Notes, Herald Travel's new podcast, at iHeartRadio, Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. For more travel inspiration, go to intrepidtravel.com

Flight deals

International deals

A week in Vietnam for $640 return

Melbourne last minute for under $290

Prices accurate as of 1st July 2019, using historic Skyscanner from the last 12 months. Seats and price depend on availability.