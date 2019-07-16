Readers share more tales of travelling sickness

Marble to behold

In 2015, we were travelling with a very large tour group on a rugby/farming tour of South Africa. All was going well until the dreaded "Delhi belly" started through 72 travellers.
After watching my husband for 24 hours, I thought I was "bomb proof" and gaily went into dinner at a flash hotel in Swaziland, the Garden Court Umhlanga. It wasn't long before I felt the rumblings and said to my husband: "Get me outside quickly!" We didn't make it, so I vomited all over their foyer's beautiful marble floor with

