If there is any downside to a trip to the beach, it's this one: sand everywhere. Sand stuck to your skin, on your hair, in between your children's toes, in the food, all over the inside of the car.

This genius hack will change the way you clean up after a trip to the beach.

When you're getting ready to leave your spot in the sand, forget the frustrating task of trying to use a towel to get the sand off your feet.

Instead, use a bit of talcum powder, a staple in most households, to get rid of the pesky sand.

Simply rub the talc on your feet and toes, then clean them up and watch as the sand disappears easily.

Apply the talc - a considerable amount - and let it soak up all the moisture from your feet before you put your shoes back on.

The hack was shared on parenting forum Mumsnet and has quickly gone viral with several parents saying it completely changes their trips to the beach, especially when little kids are involved.

"Tried talc on sand today ... got a few weird looks but lo and behold, it did in fact work," one mum shared in the thread.

Finish off with a quick dust off with the towel and say goodbye to itchy sand in uncomfortable places.