Bob Piechniczek, head chef of QT Melbourne's Pascale Bar & Grill, shares his insider's guide to his city's top bites

Melbourne is a city that's obsessed with food. It's a city bursting with flavour, buzz and excitement. Impressive feeds are guaranteed — whether that's down a graffiti-covered laneway, a hidden door or on a rooftop. No promises however, on the weather.

Here are a few of my favourite places to feast around town.

If you're going to eat a plate of pasta, you may as well do it right at Tipo 00 . With a vastly changing menu and incredibly fresh produce, Tipo is your first port of call for a warm, Italian meal like mama used to make (but probably better) and right in the central city.

Looking for the perfect date-night spot? Look no further than Maha , an explorative Middle Eastern dining experience, also in the city. With an atmosphere just as great as the food, Maha is a must-try when in Melbourne.

Matilda by chef-restaurateur Scott Pickett, is a simple, go-to favourite of mine, located in the city's beautiful Botanic Gardens. With enviable Australian produce and a menu that's ever-changing, it never disappoints. Another of Scott's restaurants that is perfect for all occasions is The Estelle . This revamped wine bar and restaurant in Northcote is ideal for a quick drink and share plate, or a full menu experience.

The Estelle, by chef-restaurateur Scott Pickett, in Melbourne's Northcote, is perfect for all occasions. Photo / Supplied

Another of my favourite haunts is Fitzroy Town Hall — a lively spot in Fitzroy with tasty, great sized portions that aren't too harsh on the wallet. You'll definitely leave satisfied.

Fitzroy Town Hall, is a lively spot in Melbourne's Fitzroy, offering tasty, great sized portions which aren't too harsh on the wallet. Photo / Supplied

Now, it must be time for a drink.

Not that I'm biased, but The Rooftop at QT has become an iconic destination in Melbourne for good reason. It's the spot I always show my friends who are in town visiting — the vibe is always high-energy, the staff are amazing and the view is even better.

If you're looking for a true Melbourne CBD laneway bar experience, look no further than Lily Blacks . Here you'll find highly skilled mixologists and the best Picklebacks in Melbourne (a shot of whiskey with a chaser of pickle brine). The cocktail list is split into Bitter, Dry, Fruity, Rich, Strong, and so on, so there's something for every taste. Oh, and there's a great pizza next door if you get a little peckish.

James Squire Brewhouse, The Crafty Brewer , is my watering hole within walking distance of work, while The Alps in Prahran is two minutes from my door at home, and one of my favourite locals. The wine list is big and they've got great craft beer on offer. Another local Southside of the city is Toorak Cellars , which also has a vast wine list and a fantastic community feel.

Let's chat food shopping. Every Sunday morning I head over to the Prahran Market for the best range of seafood, meat, fruit and vege, deli and local gourmet items and organic and free-range goods. The quality of the produce is second to none. For some shopping energy, the onsite Market Lane Coffee does a great brew.

Speaking of coffee, how could we chat Melbourne without talking beans? Tucked away down Flinders Lane in the CBD, Dukes Coffee Roasters is definitely one of the best of its kind in town. The team are always flat out doing what they do best — pumping out speciality coffee. Another of my favourite pit-stops on the way to work is Little Temperance , a small coffee shop that serves Proud Mary coffee and made-to-order healthy organic salads.

If you're after the perfect Italian espresso, you must visit the iconic Pelligrini's Espresso Bar . One step inside and you'll be instantly transported to Italy.

Melbourne may be all about fantastic food, amazing bars and great coffee but weekends in this city mean football. You can't leave the most AFL-obsessed city in Australia without witnessing a match for yourself. Beware who you choose to barrack for, it can be a touchy subject for Melbournians.

Bob Piechniczek, head chef of QT Melbourne's Pascale Bar & Grill. Photo / Supplied

Bob Piechniczek will combine forces with QT Wellington 's Executive Chef Jiwon Do for the Foragers Feast chef collaboration at Hippopotamus Restaurant, 90 Cable St, Wellington, as part of this year's Wellington on a Plate food festival. The pair will forage for ingredients from land and sea, then create three courses each for the event on August 14 and 15. Tickets are $190/$250 (with wine match).