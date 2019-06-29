In an untouched, ancient landscape, a long journey leads to luxury

On the most pristine beach I've ever seen, I think I've reached peak Australia. Our guide, Bruce (tick), is pointing out saltwater crocodile tracks (tick) in the powdery white sand (tick). Crossing these tracks are the footprints of a wandering dingo (tick). In the ocean (tick) to our side, there are dangers of bull sharks (tick), and box jellyfish (tick). Has any paragraph ever been more Australian?

The Eastern Kimberley is how you imagine Australia must have looked 40,000 years ago when the first humans arrived on its land.

