An out of control hen party in that started in a Nashville Airbnb has ended with a hospital trip, with of the party guests behind bars.

Alexandra Cheety, one of the bachelorette guests from New Jersey, told Nashville police that she drank two bottles of wine before going on a booze-fuelled rampage that resulted in an estimated NZ$2,874 in damages to the group's rental home.

On Friday police in the Tennessey city responded to a call from the residence at around 3pm where they found the 29-year-old outside bleeding from her right foot.

Cheety told police that she "went psycho" but denied having any recollection of how the damage happened at the rental property.

Advertisement

'Went psycho': Cheety denied having any recollection of how the damage was caused. Photo / Nashville Police, nashville.gov

Among the items damaged or destroyed were two sets of blinds, a lamp, chair and the front windows. A large coffee table had also apparently been flipped in the 'psycho' rampage.

Cheety was taken to hospital for treatment to her wounds received when kicking though the front windows.

The hen party were visiting Nashville in time for the annual Country Music festival CMA.

The guest was then taken to Davidson County Jail where she charged with vandalism and her bail was set at NZ$3780, according to news site The Tennessean.

A spokesperson for Airbnb in the US Ben Breit responded to the incident , saying that the company were in contact with the owner of the property damaged in the incident:

"The reported behaviour is completely inappropriate. We have suspended the guest's account as we investigate, and we are in touch with the host to offer our support."

In 2012 the letting website increased their liability to US$1,000,000 for damages or theft suffered at the hands of Airbnb guests.

The company told Business Insider Australia that were "400 situations resolved under the Host Guarantee program" out of a total 3 million leasings for the year.