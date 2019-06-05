A US woman died of respiratory failure in her Dominican Republic hotel room days before another US couple died of the same cause at the same resort, a hotel staff member told ABC News.

Miranda Schaupp-Werner "died suddenly and inexplicably in her hotel room" after having a drink from her mini-bar at the Grand Bahía Príncipe hotel in La Romana, family spokesperson Jay McDonald told

This was on May 25, five days before Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, died in the same way.

American couple Edward Nathael Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, died under eerily similar conditions. Photo / Facebook

Schaup-Werner died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, according to the hotel. An autopsy performed on Holmes and Day determined that they died of the same causes, the Dominican Republic National Police said.

The family of Schaup-Werner were distressed after learning of the similarity of Holmes' and Day's deaths and the possible implications and has contacted the State Department to request an investiation, McDonald said.

"No toxicology report was done as part of the cause of death inquiry, nor were Mrs. Shaup-Werner's glass and drink tested."

The U.S. Department of State confirmed to ABC News that they are "actively monitoring" the investigations into Miranda Schaup-Werner's death and those of Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Ann Day -- but "At this point, we are not aware of any connection between these incidents," an official said in a statement.

Local police said they are aware of Schaupp-Werner's death but have not opened a criminal investigation into it because her death does not appear to be suspicious.