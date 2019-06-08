The Nordic sauna is about getting naked - in your body, and your thoughts, writes Juliette Sivertsen

Naked, alone, thousands of miles from home. A string of sweat pearls emerge on my forearms, dribbling over my blonde arm hairs, pausing for a moment before rolling on to the towel underneath.

I try to fight through the restlessness. Breathing over the endless thoughts, anxieties, the ever-expanding list inside my mind. Eventually I find a rhythm; inhaling the humid air, learning to let go of my emotional treadmill with each exhalation.

There are few things more Finnish than the sauna. For

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: