A social media star has been shamed for defacing a centuries-old statue in Poland.

The Warsaw-based influencer Julia Słońska recorded a six-second video of herself defacing the statue of an angel in the Polish capital's Swiss Valley Park.

The video, which was published to social media site Instagram, depicts Słońska knocking the nose of the statue using a hammer. Laughter can be heard throughout.

'Dumb and brainless': The influencer filmed herself defacing the centuries-old statue. Photo / Supplied

The video racked up 15000 views on YouTube.

According the Metro it is speculated the prank was aimed at gaining followers and more attention for the young internet vandal's social media presence.

The clip gained plenty of attention, but probably not the sort she was after.

After the subsequent backlash, Słońska's Facebook page was deleted and her other social media profiles have fallen silent.

Twitter users have decried the stunt as "dumb and brainless", while others want to see her jailed for the act.

It is understood that Słońska, who makes a living from social media sponsorships, was dropped from a campaign for mBank (a Polish online bank) in response to the incident.

The bank wrote in a statement that it "definitely do not support such behaviour, and the appropriate services should deal with it."

"As for the responsibility for what the actress does many weeks after the completed photos are taken – we cannot be responsible for the individual choices of such people.

"In this case, it's a role for carers. We do not plan to involve this girl in the next spots."

The Instagrammer has showed some remorse for her actions.

"What happened yesterday should not have taken place at all and seriously, I regret that I did it.

"I'm so stupid. I will not say what was driving me, why I did it, because it is more of a private affair, but I really wanted to apologise to everyone," she said of the incident in a comment to LadBible.

Słońska has since turned off comments on her social media posts.