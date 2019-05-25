Cruise columnist Tiana Templeman checks out what's new and exciting on the water.

New Zealand is a world leader when it comes to cruise growth, according to the latest Cruise Lines International Association Ocean Source Market report. Around 112,000 New Zealanders took an ocean cruise in 2018, a 14.6 per cent increase on the previous year, putting New Zealand ahead of every other cruise market in the world.

Cruising close to home in the South Pacific, Australia and domestically was up 20.6 per cent in 2018. Shorter voyages of less than four days have seen the biggest increase, with numbers for these "short break" cruises rising 144 per cent. The impressive growth looks set to continue with an average rise in New Zealand cruise passenger numbers of 13.5 per cent a year over the past 10 years.

Auckland harbour's redevelopment means all cruise ships - including megaliners like Ovation of the Seas - will be able to dock. Photo / Jason Oxenham

New Zealand's new and improved port facilities are set to make cruising even more appealing. Construction has begun on the new Lyttelton cruise berth which will be New Zealand's first custom-built cruise ship facility designed to accommodate the world's largest vessels. The new berth is scheduled for completion in late 2020, in time for the 2020-2021 cruise season.

Advertisement

Approval for the construction of two temporary mooring points known as dolphins at Queens Wharf has also recently been granted. This means Auckland will soon be able to berth all cruise ships, including megaships. Larger ships currently have to anchor in Waitematā Harbour and transfer passengers and crew to shore in tender boats, a slow and tedious process for the thousands of people on board.

Queens Wharf deck and dolphin arrangement layout plan for proposed dolphins at the end of Queen's Wharf on Auckland Waterfront Photo / Punuku Development, Auckland Council

Plenty of new and improved ships are also on the way. Globally, 122 new cruise ships are due for delivery in the next eight years, at a total cost of more than $97 billion. Cruise lines have begun to announce new vessel deployments in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

The region's newest ship, Coral Expeditions' Coral Adventurer, arrived in Darwin for its inaugural season this month. The 120-passenger ship is the largest in the fleet and features elegant cabins and living spaces with décor that reflects Coral Expeditions' Australian roots and the locations the ship will visit, which include the Kimberley, Papua New Guinea, the Indonesian Islands and Arnhem Land.

Coral Expeditions' Coral Adventurer recently began its inaugural season. It will visit locations including the Kimberley, Papua New Guinea, the Indonesian Islands and Arnhem Land. Photo / Supplied

Specially commissioned indigenous artworks in the ship's common areas also reflect these locations, with a self-guided art tour available for guests who would like to know more about the works. Coral Adventurer's guest observation lounge is inside the bridge with the crew and has purpose built seating so guests can view navigation activity and interact with the captain and his officers during each journey.

Two Xplorer expedition tenders extend the capabilities of the new ship with fast transit and deeper exploration on shore excursions, together with a fleet of inflatable zodiacs.

Coral Adventurer is designed to take travellers to unspoilt destinations not accessible to large ships and not often touched by tourists. Working harmoniously with the communities along the way, shore excursions are created to promote genuine local interaction and cultural exchange.

With capacity for only 120 passengers, Coral Adventurer's shore excursions are a more intimate experience. Photo / Supplied

With the local cruise industry offering new and upgraded ships, improved port facilities, and a broader range of itineraries than ever before, there has never been a better time to cruise locally.