A giant slide designed to lure tourists to a southern Spanish town has been closed just 24 hours after being open to the public.

The massive 38-metre slide links between stone streets in the town of Estepona, in the Costa del Sol.

According to English news website thelocal.es, residents had dubbed the slide the Estepona "Short Cut" as it linked the upper part of the coastal town with the beach in "an invigorating descent".

The steep slide has a gradient of 34 degrees, and those taking the "short cut" have been reaching uncontrollable speeds.

Estos son mis codos, no pongo foto de mi culo pero esta peor xd pic.twitter.com/flUFOrcQLi — ADB🖤 (@AzulDebonisB) May 9, 2019

In video that has emerged online, riders can be seen shooting off the end of the metal slide, with little chance to stop.

One woman posted images of her bruised elbows to Twitter, blaming the slide for her injuries.

"I went on it and got hurt all over. I flew two metres and the police started to laugh."

Within just 24 hours the town hall had ordered the slide be closed to the public until new safety measures are in place.

However, the town council insisted that there the injuries sustained had been minor and few.

The town council said that instructions on how to use the slide safely were clearly labelled at the top of the ride. The slide insists that riders should maintain seated, not lying, and keep arms tucked close to the body during the descent.

"The image shared widely on social media was an isolated event," the council said in a statement.

"More than a thousand people used the slide correctly [on Thursday] and without incident. However, given the situation, the council has requested new checks to provide maximum guarantees for users."

While few managed to ride the giant slide before it was closed the attraction seemed to take on a new dimension online, as a popular topic for Spanish twitter trolls.

"How long will it take for a drunk foreign tourist to die on it?" wondered one Twitter user.

"What a fantastic idea this new slide between streets in Estepona is," wrote another. "Dentists are going to be rubbing their hands together."

Han inaugurado esto en Estepona y cuánto creéis que tardará en morirse un guiri borracho ahí? pic.twitter.com/sUohaD39f8 — Puchi ⏰🌈🍆👁️☀️ (@Pousshin) May 9, 2019