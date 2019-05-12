When it comes to planning a holiday, there are a number of factors that come into play before choosing a destination.

Maybe it's visiting family or friends, maybe it's ticking something off the bucket list. And for a huge number of people, it's to get a sweet, sweet Instagram snap.

According to a survey done by Schofields, 40 per cent of millennials rank "Instagrammability" the number one priority when choosing a holiday destination, reports news.com.au.

Seeing influencers posing in front of tourist hot spots in their flowy dresses definitely inspires wanderlust. But have you ever tried posing in front of an attraction with hundreds of other people doing the same thing?

Advertisement

It's really not as easy as it seems to get the money shot. At Rome's Trevi fountain, you hardly have room to move your elbows let alone pose thoughtfully while wearing a floppy hat. Here's a look at the reality behind the Instagrams.

I L DUOMO, MILAN

Instagram reality of Il Duomo, Milan vs. Average Joe's reality of Il Duomo, Milan. Photos / Supplied, Instagram

TAJ MAHAL, INDIA

Instagrammer's reality of the Taj Mahal in India vs. the kind of snap the rest of us will get. Photos / Instagram

EIFFEL TOWER, PARIS

This unreal shot vs. the shot you'll probably walk away with if you visit the Eiffel Tower. Photos / Instagram, Supplied

LOUVRE, PARIS

Instagram reality of a visit to the Louvre in Paris vs. the reality of tourist-attraction. Photos / Instagram

SPANISH STEPS, ROME

So much open space on the Spanish Steps vs. stark reality. Photos / Instagram

TREVI FOUNTAIN, ROME

What Instagram will make you think the Trevi Fountain in Rome looks like vs. what it actually looks like. Photos / Instagram, Supplied

DISNEYWORLD, USA

How Instagram will have you seeing Disneyland vs. what you're likely to see at Disneyworld. Photos / Supplied, Instagram

PIAZZA SAN MARCO, VENICE

The vast space in front of the Piazza San Marco in Venice vs. the scene you're most likely to see. Photos / Instagram

MARINA BAY SANDS INFINITY POOL, SINGAPORE

What you'll expect when you arrive to Marina Bay Sands in Singapore vs. reality: you're going to be swimming with a lot of other people. Photos / Instagram

So how do the influencers do it? Well the hot tip that most influencers swear by is to get up at the crack of dawn. If you arrive just as the sun comes up, you'll miss all the crowds and you'll also get that sweet morning light glow.

Good luck, and may the Insta gods always shine down upon you.