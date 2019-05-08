Two passengers were ejected from an Air New Zealand flight after refusing to watch a flight safety video.

Tuesday morning's flight NZ424 from Wellington to Auckland was returned to the gate because of the passengers' failure to comply with instructions.

They were removed from the flight by airport police, where one of the passengers was also issued with an infringement notice of Civil Aviation Authority rules for "use of a cellphone".

In spite of the delay to the service, other passengers sympathised with the offending pair.

A passenger who witnessed the incident told Newshub:

"I have to say that if watching the safety video is so crucial and you can be escorted off the plane, maybe Air New Zealand should stop making 'Rachel Hunter ice cream ad' safety videos."

"Just make a short video that is compulsory to watch and let people know if they don't watch the video, the police will come and take them away."

The two passengers were reportedly seated in an emergency exit-row on the airplane, in which crew are required to assess passengers' compliance with instructions and safety briefings.

Take-off was delayed by around 25 minutes, but made this time back in the air.

Sitting in the exit row: What you need to know

The emergency exit rows are often prized for their cushy additional leg room.

But with a great space, comes great responsibility.

The CAA's compliance rules require cabin crew to vet who is sat in these seats, in case of an emergency and the exit has to be used.

Passengers must be 'able bodied' and understand instructions in the language of the cabin crew.

Passengers in exit rows are also given an additional safety briefing on the exit doors.

While a full safety briefing must be given to all passengers, this can be either given in the form of a video presentation or verbally.

Though it appears passengers do not get to decide which they'd prefer.

​A police spokeswoman said police were requested to meet one passenger at the airport on Tuesday morning.

"The passenger will receive an infringement notice under Civil Aviation Authority rules relating to the use of a cellphone," the spokeswoman

Air New Zealand has been contacted for a statement.