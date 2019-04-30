In the surrounds of the North Yorkshire moors a magical new holiday stay is welcoming its first visitors.

A Harry Potter themed bed and breakfast has opened up, which fans might recognise as the house of Hogwarts' groundskeeper Hagrid.

This quirky fantasy holiday-let is not at the gates of a fictional wizarding school but in the very real North Shire holiday park, in the UK.

Hogwards and all: Carol Cavendish makes herself at home in Hagrid's cottage. Photo / Facebook

The cottage, complete with slate roves, turrets and stained glass windows cost $377000 to build. It was designed by Billy Cessford, a set builder for BBC Television from nearby Redcar, reported The Independent.

The owner and Harry Potter superfan, Carol Cavendish built the unique listing and decorated the house with wizarding paraphernalia.

Through the large, Hagrid-sized, door guests are welcomed by an octagonal sided man living room. The fireplace and kitchen area are inspired by the movies and lit with lanterns fake candelabra.

In the other rooms fortunately the wild and dangerous creatures for which the Hogwarts groundskeeper was best known for are nowhere to be seen.

The cottage has room to sleep six Harry Potter fans. Photo / Supplied

Instead there is a generous green-tiled bathroom with a large copper tub, and a bedroom with a giant-sized bed and two rustic looking bunks.

At full occupancy there is room for six to sleep over, when the sofa-bed in the main room is rolled out.

Wizarding paraphernalia: The cottage allows dogs, for an additional fee. Photo / Facebook

The listing is yours for $377 and there is even room for visitors to bring their own guard dog – for an additional fee.

Hagrid's hut in North Shires holiday park, on which is not the only fantasy themed house on the lot.

In 2015 the site opened a Lord of the Rings inspired 'Hobbit hole', complete with a turf roof and round wooden door.

Hubble bubble: The Hogwarts-inspired copper tubs in the bathroom. Photo / Facebook

Alongside this latest addition to the six acre lot, is a storybook cottage, gypsy caravans and sites for camping.

The Hobbit nextdoor: North Shire opened its hobbit hole to guests in 2015. Photo / Facebook

So far guests of Hagrid's cottage have included a Kiwi set designer who worked on film version of both Harry Potter and Lord of The Rings.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Cavendish said Tolkien and JK Rowling's books have been important influences to her.

"We've seen how Potts Corner has proven to be a hit among adults and children alike and so we're sure that would-be Hagrids will be heading our way," she said.