Grant Bradley catches a blues legend in Chicago

If you're lucky, for US$20 you can see a true blues Living Legend in Chicago.

The Legend description gets rolled out a bit recklessly but in the case of Buddy Guy there's no argument.

You just rock up to Buddy Guy's Legends bar not too far from the centre of the city, pay your money and you can see him if you get your timing right.

Late on a Saturday night, the 82-year-old took to the stage with his band for a set of just a few songs but he belted them

