Eli Orzessek has a few suggestions for keeping the youngsters busy in the city state.

1 Universal Studios Singapore

To get that theme park fix in, head to

Singapore's edition of Universal Studios

— 18 of the 24 rides were designed specifically for the city state. With movie magic at every turn — including a replica of Hollywood Boulevard — highlights include the 3D Transformers Ride and The Mummy rollercoaster. There are seven zones in all to explore, with areas devoted to Jurassic Park, Shrek and Madagascar. The park is also home to the world's tallest duelling roller coasters — but that one's probably best for the older kids.

2 Gardens by the Bay

This uniquely Singaporean outdoor garden, spread out across Marina Bay will have the kids mesmerised with its otherworldly structures, especially when they all light up at nightfall. The famous "Supertrees" offer the chance to walk high across the gardens, with oversized greenhouses recreating mountain climates and hundreds of plants and trees to discover. Though walking around the park is free, you'll have to pay to walk the Supertrees or enter the climate-controlled conservatories.

3 Port of the Lost Wonder

Located on the island resort of Sentosa, the Port of the Lost Wonder is Singapore's first kids club on the beach, devoted to families with young children. Featuring a multitude of play areas, themed slides and climbing frames, there are games and activities organised all day — including a popular bubble party every weekend. Kids will love splashing around in the pirate-themed water play area and there are plenty of great retail and restaurant options for the adults.