A British church minister says her holiday cruise was ruined due to a DJ's choice of music.

Reverend Teri Peterson was travelling on the Carnival Magic liner on an eight-day cruise from Miami, with a group of female clergy, ministers and community leaders from around the world, the Greenock Telegraph reports.

The group – known as the RevGalBlogPals, filed a complaint against the cruise line after the ship's DJ refused to stop playing music by R Kelly in the on-board nightclub.

The disgraced R&B artist is currently the subject of multiple allegations of sexual abuse against women and underaged girls.

Rev Peterson said the group left the club, but were made fun of by the DJ later in the evening in another part of the ship.

"The DJ started to play R Kelly and was asked by our group to put it off because of everything surrounding the singer," she told the Telegraph.

"He refused and then began singing and dancing along and mocking us."

When they complained to guest services about the incident, she said security was called on them.

After emailing the company and speaking with ship staff, a $100 on board credit was offered as compensation – but the group felt they had not received a resolution.

In a letter to the group, provided to the Greenock Telegraph, the cruise line stated that the $100 settlement was "appropriate".

"We have clear guidelines for music that is played in our public lounges," it read.

"Some latitude is extended to the DJs in our nightclubs in order to accommodate the preferences of all of our guests.

"All music that is played is 'radio version' recordings of popular music that is edited for offensive language.

"With regard the incident on Carnival Magic, we counselled the DJ and the entertainment team to be respectful of your concerns as you clearly felt that they were not."

According to Rev Peterson, the DJ was removed from his post five days later for the duration of the cruise.

The incident occurred on the Carnival Magic cruise ship. Photo / 123RF

However, she was still angered by Carnival's response, which she felt made it worse.

A spokesperson for the cruise line responded to Rev Peterson's criticisms.

"We had a small group of guests who took issue with two songs that our DJ was playing in a nightclub well after midnight," they said.

"We do not make a habit of banning music as we have a broad cross section of guests.

"Our shipboard team listened to the concerns of these guests and provided a goodwill gesture.

"We are proud of the many ways we've been recognised for our commitment to diversity and inclusion and every day we work to make sure our guests and crew feel welcome and part of the Carnival family.

"We're sorry this group feels otherwise."