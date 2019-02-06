The cruise line Royal Caribbean is looking for someone to explore the shores of Alaska, Portugal, Japan, Norway and Dubai as part of a whirlwind three-week photography tour.
There's even a handsome $12,000 remuneration package for shadowing the cruise line's photographer, Russ Francis.
The perfect candidate will enjoy travel, trying new things and documenting their experiences via social media – essentially a world-class show off.
The chosen 'Shore Explorer' will help influence the Royal Caribbean's shore excursion programme and will be responsible for shaping the holidays of thousands of passengers which are carried by RCI ships.
The successful explorer will be selected by an independent panel of judges, on which travel writer Nadia El Ferdaoussi and guitarist James McVey will be sitting to judge their snaps.
You might wonder what the Vamps bandmember is doing judging a travel photography contest, however he's recently emerged from the jungle as the winner of TV show "I'm a Celebrity" and full of wanderlust.
Speaking of his travels McVey said: "My jungle experience taught me that you really can't beat the thrill of exploring new destinations and experiences - whether on land or sea - and that's what becoming a Shore Explorer is all about.
"I'm so excited to be working with Royal Caribbean to find the perfect person for this new apprenticeship; someone who has a passion for travel, exploration and seeking out new and extraordinary experiences around the world.
"And, of course, they have to be brilliant at sharing their adventure online, too."
The scheme which was thought up by Royal Caribbean International aims to capture moments for cruise passengers to aspire to live out themselves.
A spokesperson for the cruise liners said:
"We're looking for an adrenaline junkie who is not only hungry for adventure, but also has a unique ability to capture a moment and tell a story in a simple social media post.
"We already offer a huge amount of incredible, once-in-a-lifetime, on-land experiences as part of our cruise holidays - from zip wires and white water rafting, to walking on glaciers and hot air balloon rides.
"By launching this position, we're hoping that the winning candidate will take our shore excursion programme to the next level."
The invention of the role comes after a study by the company revealed that Millennials- those aged 18 to 37 - are more focused on spending their money on experiences, rather than possessions.
And of course sharing those experiences online.
The "do" generation spend their money on experiences such as "seeing the Grand Canyon" or "walking the Great Wall of China".
The study by Royal Caribbean International in to the spending habits of UK and Irish young holiday makers has allowed them to create a millennial bucket list of the top wished for experiences.
A few of these will be experience by the lucky Shore Explorer – providing they post pictures to Instagram in the process.
The Millennial Bucket list to 50
1. See the Northern Lights
2. Go on safari
3. Go on a hot air balloon ride
4. Visit Canada
5. Buy a house
6. See the Grand Canyon
7. Visit Las Vegas
8. Walk on the Great Wall of China
9. Fly first class
10. Spend New Year's Eve in New York
11. Visit New York
12. Visit Alaska
13. Visit California
14. Drive Route 66
15. See the Pyramids in Egypt
16. Go on a cruise
17. Visit Thailand
18. Go to Paris
19. Skydive
20. Visit a glacier
21. Get out of debt
22. Visit Machu Picchu, Peru
23. Bungee jump
24. Swim with dolphins
25. Own a car
26. Meet someone famous
27. Eat at a five-star restaurant
28. Go on a jet ski
29. Go to a music festival
30. Spend a night in a cabin
31. Star-gaze
32. Get a tattoo
33. Go scuba diving
34. Ride a zip wire
35. Learn to surf
36. Ride in a limousine
37. Be an extra in a movie
38. Run a marathon
39. Give blood
40. Hold a monkey
41. Plant a tree
42. Learn to play the piano
43. Go hiking
44. Ride an elephant
45. Go para sailing
46. Attend Mardi Gras In New Orleans
47. Go white water rafting
48. Write a book and get it published
49. Go camping
50. Visit a winery
Source: Royal Caribbean