Want to experience the culture and natural beauty of our nation's birthplace this Waitangi Day? Rich in history and home to some of New Zealand's most stunning scenery; the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in the Bay of Islands is the place to learn all about the significant (and controversial) signing of the Treaty.

With its museum, regular guided tours through spacious grounds, and unforgettable cultural Maori performances, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds (located just outside the town of Paihia) will leave you feeling moved and connected to our nation's past.

Boasting subtropical islands and vast ocean views; the Bay of Islands is not only the perfect holiday for history buffs, it is also the ideal location for Kiwi travellers looking for a scenic staycation.

Recent research from Booking.com revealed that over a quarter of global travellers were looking for places to stay that would look good in photographs - so with that in mind, we've selected some photogenic places to stay that are a short walk or drive from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Advertisement

The Duke of Marlborough

Situated on the waterfront in "Romantic Russell" - previously known as "the hellhole of the South Pacific" - The Duke of Marlborough Hotel boasts an outstanding restaurant, selection of suites and balcony. The service is fantastic, and the food is second to none.

Also featuring a picturesque walkway along the foreshore, with views of other historic buildings and gardens; The Duke of Marlborough is a must for anyone planning a trip to the Bay of Islands.

Donkey Bay Inn

Donkey Bay Inn. Photo / Supplied

This fabulous boutique hotel is the perfect getaway with incredible views of the Bay and easy access to a private beach. Its quirky rooms are decorated with surreal art and bright, eclectic furniture.

The property also boasts views of the sea from a gated, private peninsula, just a short drive from the centre of the historic township of Russell.

Moon Shadow Luxury B&B

Moon Shadow Luxury B&B. Photo / Supplied

Set on a hillside, Moon Shadow Luxury B&B overlooks a rare 180 degree view of the stunning harbour.

Moon Shadow boasts a lavish suite of rooms with total privacy and security, designed for your ultimate comfort. The busy little town of Paihia with its restaurants, bars, boutiques and sightseeing facilities, is just a short walk away.

Cliff Edge by the Sea

Cliff Edge by the Sea. Photo / Supplied

is a unique accommodation experience that combines the warmth of a private residence with the sophistication of a boutique hotel. This tranquil setting among native bush has no near neighbours, and house guests are assured peace and privacy. Although secluded, Paihia is just a short five kilometres away.

Edgewater Palms Apartments

The view from Edgewater Palms Apartments. Photo / Supplied

, set on the waterfront with tropical landscaping and exceptional facilities – is the perfect place to enjoy all that Northland has to offer.

Featuring an outdoor pool, restaurant, and ocean view; Edgewater is the ideal location for a relaxing getaway in the Bay of Islands.