Alie Jamieson checks into the Sofitel Wellington.

Location:

Just around the corner from the Beehive, off the Terrace in Wellington Central.

Check-in experience: Efficient, friendly service. The chaperone to the lift, all but five paces away, was a little excessive, after all we were locals with a backpack each, there for just the one night and knew how lifts work. For any international traveller this would have been a welcome addition.

Advertisement

Room: 1109. Upgraded from the Classic room, to a Superior room with a view back to the Thorndon hills. Compact, but exquisitely lush! Top notch decor — fancy wallpaper, designer bedside lamps, a delicate artwork wall, branded carpet and oh the chairs! Put simply, 5-star.

The bed: A queen-size bed you can sink in — and oh the pillows! So comfy we were tempted to spend the night in.

The bathroom: Black-tiled sleek bathroom with double rose shower and all the amenities.

Complete with robes and slippers. No heated towel rail, but plenty of extra towels in cute little boxes.

Free Wi-Fi: Yes and unlimited. A few issues with first use, but then it seemed to crack into gear.

Noise: Set in the business district, we had peace and quiet from the street and adjacent rooms.

Food: The chocolate assortment laid out for us on our return that evening was a nice touch. The hotel bar, The Green Room, was a great space for a pre-dinner drink. The fit out of the French restaurant Jardin Grill looked amazing! No time on this trip, but we will be back for this intimate dining experience.

Online: sofitel-wellington.com

Would I return: Hell yeah — and we won't be setting a foot outside next time!