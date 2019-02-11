COFFEE

You'll be spoiled for choice, but there's one spot you mustn't leave the city without trying: Bayleaf Cafe. It's a bustling central spot and worth every minute you have to wait for the famous "Bayleaf Coffee Experience". You'll be given a selection of specialty coffees as well as their signature coconut cold brew. The brew is infused overnight with shredded coconut and served over ice, with a side of sweet, blended coconut cream. Have as much of it as you can, because you might find yourself dreaming about it months down the track and realise you can't find anything else quite like it.

Averse to coffee? Their decaf salted caramel latte served with house-made cashew and almond milk will be sure to keep you happy. Along with friendly staff and a great vibe, by the end of your stay in Byron you'll be a regular here.

The "Bayleaf Coffee Experience" at Bayleaf cafe featuring the signature coconut cold brew (pictured left). Photo / Supplied

PACK A PICNIC

On a sweltering Byron day, you won't want to be anywhere but the beach. So make like a local, pack a picnic with supplies from the Byron farmers market and head to Wategos (the best beach in Byron).

The market is a unique experience where you'll really capture the ethos of the locals who prioritise fresh produce and sustainably sourced food. You'll be among families queueing for organic greens, fruits, meats and other Byron specialties.

Firstly, stock up on coconut water, enough to keep a bottle on the go throughout the day. Then, pick a loaf of insanely good bread from a range featuring every nut, seed and healthy ingredient you can imagine.

Buy a quirky flavoured hummus, a zesty preservative-free spread, a ginormous avocado and whatever else catches your eye. With a basket of organic goodies and plenty of coconut water you'll be set for a day in the Aussie sun.

CHEAP EATS

Being in the ocean all day seems to exacerbate hunger and thirst. Byron's town centre is home to Orgasmic Food, the best spot for authentic falafel pockets. It's memorable to many people as the cafe that hands out free tastings of crunchy, delicious falafel balls at the end of Bay Lane, enticing passers-by inside.

Whether you're a meat-eater or not, this falafel is the way to go. Made using traditional pita bread, they're brimming with falafel balls, sauerkraut, hummus, pickles, tomato and cucumber salad, lettuce, salsa and tahini sauce - and seriously hit the spot.

Orgasmic Food is BYO, and there happens to be a bottle shop right across the road.

COCKTAIL HOUR

Join the glowing, beachy-haired regulars in the laidback boho vibes of The Mez Club. The beautifully laid-out eatery and bar has whitewashed walls reminiscent of European summer holidays and an excellent drinks list including exquisite signature cocktails.

We recommend a seriously delicious, photogenic purple concoction, The Ink 007. Featuring a late night happy hour after 9pm, you'll want to stick around. Especially if you're enjoying some bites from their mezze menu. Final note: the sweet potato fries with crumbled feta and dukkah are not to be missed.