End your summer in the best way possible with these New Zealand destinations perfectly suited for a short break, writes Grace Ellis.

Wānaka

Although Wānaka is a prominent holiday destination throughout the winter season, it could also be the perfect pitstop for your end-of-summer mini break. Challenge yourself to conquer the 1578m summit of Roy's Peak and be rewarded with views over Lake Wanaka and Mt Aspiring.

Wildwire Wanaka.

Get wired mentally and physically with Wildwire Wānaka as you take on the world's highest waterfall climb (Twin Falls) via ferrata — a steel cable which securely allows you to encounter Wānaka from new heights, with no climbing experience necessary. Chill out in the crystal-clear Blue Pools in Mt Aspiring National Park then head to Lake Wānaka to see the sunset as seagulls await your leftover fish and chips.

Advertisement

Taupō

While jam-packing activities into a tight schedule may seem like the way to go when visiting a new place, it can sometimes leave you feeling depleted rather than rejuvenated — arguably defeating the sole purpose of a vacation. However, in the Central Plateau town of Taupō — where the lake follows your every move like the Mona Lisa's eyes — you'll be able to enjoy the highlights while still finding time to take a breather. Start the day with a scenic stroll along the Lion's Walk and take a dip in New Zealand's largest lake with views of Tongariro National Park.

Mine Bay rock carving in Taupo. Photo / Supplied

Experience the Huka Falls with an exhilarating joyride on the Huka Jet before tramping alongside the Waikato River, finally reaching the local "hot spot" for a soak in sultry geothermal water. What better way to end the afternoon than in a food coma after visiting some of the town's best eateries, such as the stylish and unique Replete Cafe & Store and Pauly's Diner, where mouthwatering burgers take an inventive twist.

Abel Tasman

Turn your phone on silent and tune into the sounds of nature as you hike through lush native forest and experience moments that, although short-lived, will be an everlasting memory. Whether you have just a few days or a full week, Abel Tasman National Park has a multitude of adventures to suit.

Kayaking on the Falls River, Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Getty Images

Coastal activities are endless — from kayaking, scuba diving and boat tours, to wildlife encounters and canyoning — but no visit to the Abel Tasman would be complete without experiencing one of New Zealand's Great Walks. The Abel Tasman Coastal Track is a 3-5 day journey, on which you'll bask in the beauty of pristine NZ coastline and golden beaches, get knee-deep through estuaries and river crossings and experience the amazing natural wonders of Cascades Falls and Cleopatra's Pool — a perfect swimming hole to cool off after a hard but rewarding hike. If you can't stay for the whole journey, water taxis are available at several points along the way — but trust me, you won't want to walk away from this sensational Kiwi experience.

Coromandel Peninsula

Idyllic landscapes, white-sand beaches and turquoise waves — what more could you ask for in a mini-holiday? A quick visit to the Coromandel Peninsula will guarantee one last adventurous dose of summer before preparing for the colder months.

Whangamata. Photo / Getty Images

Slap on your sunscreen and soak up some vitamin D at Hahei beach, catch a water taxi over to Cathedral Cove to snorkel and mingle among our native sea creatures, or dig your own personal spa pool in the golden sand of Hot Water Beach. For something a little more fast-paced, gear up for a bike ride along the breathtaking 147km Hauraki Rail Trail. As trails are accessible from five points within the peninsula — between Waihi and

Kaiaua — you can choose those suitable to your timetable as well as your skill level.

Milford Sound

The ultimate spectacle of 100 per cent pure New Zealand — with each individual aspect as scenic as the next — this is the perfect getaway for utter relaxation.

Wake up to the alarm clock of the bellbird's call and be greeted by rugged peaks, dense rainforest and reflective water across the foreshore. The most obvious choice when visiting Milford Sound — which actually is a fiord, not a sound — is to take a cruise to discover the sheer beauty and wildlife of the remote area. Watch in awe as southern fur seals lounge in the sun at Seal Rock and whip out your camera as bottlenose dolphins play in the bow waves of tour boats. Immerse yourself in native bush with a plethora of multi-day and full-day hikes, such as the premier Milford Track (four days one way) or the spectacular Tūtoko Valley route (five-hours return).

The best way to see Milford Sound is by boat. Photo / Getty Images

Towards the end of the day, grab a blanket, pack a picnic and pop open a bottle of bubbles down at the Breakwater walkway. Lie beneath the stars to witness the glorious shine of the Milky Way and the Southern Cross and become entranced by its magic. Visiting Milford Sound will no doubt give you a new sense of appreciation for Aotearoa New Zealand in all its glory, as well as giving you an unforgettable summer experience.

Raglan

Breakaway from the stresses of everyday life and get ready to hit the world-class surf breaks of charming Raglan. Whether you're a hard-core surfer eager to whip out your board, or a complete novice yearning to catch your first wave, Raglan is the perfect place to enjoy what's left of the summer season.

Bridal Veil Falls, Raglan. Photo / Getty Images

Hike to the top of the spectacular 55m Bridal Veil waterfall, explore the harbour on a stand-up paddleboard or take a kayak tour to witness fascinating limestone formations known as the Pancake Rocks. For a more laid-back approach, embrace the thriving creative culture and support local artists by visiting a multitude of art galleries or groove on down to the YOT Club to hear some of Raglan's impressive local musical talent. To finish your trip feeling refreshed, rest and rejuvenate at Solscape while indulging in wholesome plant-based food, yoga and massage.