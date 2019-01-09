It's a ballsy move to trademark your boat "The Most Luxurious Ship Ever Built™".

But that's the moniker Seven Seas Explorer sails under, as she charters her way to New Zealand waters for the first time.

Confidence is not something the Explorer lacks and it's something the ship needs to so unabashedly to court richest of the very rich.

"Seven Seas Explorer was built for the one-percenters, with no expense spared, every detail was meant to create an everlasting impression on her guests," gushes Lisa Pile, VP of Sales for the cruise line.

Explorer belongs to the class of cruise ship so impressively large and expensive she warps the laws governing physics and international trade.

There is simply no other way one can see the Regent Seven Seas getting a claim so gauche or attention-grabbingly aspirational past the patenting attorney.

However, in the three years since launching, Explorer's audacious claim has remained watertight – seeing off all rivals as the undisputed epitome of oceangoing opulence.

The extremely generous Regent Suite. Photo / Supplied

Onboard, time seems to slow to a luxurious torpor under the weight of its 375 luxurious, marble guest suites.

The mantra "all-balcony, all-suite", which peppers the ships literature, is another phrase that sticks one's ears. "Cabin" is banished as a dirty word, akin to "plebeian". The Veranda "starter suites" are around 27-square-metres, generously fitted out with walk-in wardrobes and double marble-top basins. At the top end, near the bow, is the spectacular Regent Suite. At 413-square-metres of opulence, there is even space for a butler and chauffeur to take care of your every need onboard or away on excursion.

Essentially they have done away with steerage class.

To complete each guest's impression of imperial splendour the ratio of its crew to guests is 1:1.4, and all restaurants, gratuities, mini bar items, spa and excursions are all inclusive in the price. Guests can swan around carefree, pursuing every whim.

Just as well when the dining experiences on offer include the steak house Prime 7, Pan-Asian restaurant Pacific Rim and the main dining room The Compass Rose.

The Compass Rose: All excursions and dining experience are included in ticket price for the Explorer. Photo / Supplied

The price of building her was over half a billion Kiwi dollars ($667 million) - and on top of this, Seven Seas has spent $10 million on the ship's art collection. Weidemann, Chagall and two Picassos make up part of the largest collection of paintings at sea, adorning the walls of the Explorer.

Ahead of the 2020/21 season, the ship will pass through New Zealand on the 154-night Sydney to Auckland 'Majesty of Milford' cruise and the14-night Auckland to Sydney 'Grandeur of New Zealand' sailing.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to share her unrivalled elegance with local Australian and New Zealand travellers as part of her inaugural season, and to give them a taste of what a truly all-inclusive, luxury cruise ship offers," said Ms Pile.

For more information on Seven Seas Explorer's Australasian itineraries call 0800 625 692, or visit www.rssc.com