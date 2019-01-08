A heartfelt letter left on an air sickness bag has captured the collective imagination of the internet.

Found in the back of a seat pocket by an employee as they cleaned a plane and then posted on Reddit, the love letter was written by a 21-year-old called Andrea during her flight from Florida to Washington DC.

"If you're reading this, hello :) My name is Andrea and I am incredibly bored. Right now this flight is going from Miami to DC. I'm 21," the letter begins.

"So I bought the ticket last night at 4am because I have a huge crush on my best friend. He's flying from Boston to New Orleans and has a layover in DC. I actually live in DC and was gonna go up soon anyway so I thought why not, I'll surprise him at the airport during his layover. I'm gonna tell him I have a crush on him," it continues.

However, there was a sad twist that could cause complications in any potential romance.

"But see I'm going to Australia for a semester abroad in 4 days and I won't see him for 5 months so it's really the last chance I have.

"'I don't really know what I'm gonna say but I'm just gonna wing it. Why not I mean I'm leaving so who cares. I dunno man wish me luck whoever you are."

She goes on to explain that she wrote the letter to ease her nerves about revealing her feelings.

"Yeah yeah I'm lame for writing this on a barf bag but I'm bored, my WiFi doesn't work, and I'm nervous as f**k so this is me venting. The enormous Starbucks pumped with caffeine probably isn't helping either,' she wrote.

"Anyway hope this has made your flight a little less boring."

The love letter was written on an air sickness bag and left in the back seat pocket on a plane. Photo / Reddit

Since the image was posted on Reddit, varied responses were posted in the comments – some shared romantic anecdotes of their own, while others tried to figure out who the woman who wrote the note might be.

"All right Reddit let's do that thing and figure out who Andrea is and what happened to her," one wrote.

"Doing my bit to find Andrea, she went to the Spring 2018 Semester, her timeline aligns with one of these three options in Australia," posted another online sleuth.

"I actually found a specific program that matches her dates exactly — Arcadia University," another revealed.

While Andrea has not yet come forward, let's just hope this mile-high love story doesn't go the way of last year's #PlaneBae saga.