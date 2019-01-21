Tiki's Grill & Bar

2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

The view:

A seat at the front of the balcony opposite the beach is the perfect place to watch the sunset with a drink in hand.

The vibe: It's Waikiki so as with most places it's very touristy yet casual and easy-going. Happy hour is from 2-5pm so most people have walked in off the beach looking for a cold drink. The bar opens up on to a balcony overlooking the ocean with the restaurant extending further down inside.

The chat: Our server was friendly, attentive and full of recommendations. She was also very patient as we kept changed our minds over which complimentary ceramic tiki cocktail glass we wanted to take home.

The menu: Targeted primarily at tourists, the menu is kitschy but in an endearing way. There's a wide variety of cocktails ranging from the iconic Mai Tai to the Diamond Head "Five-o" Lava Flow, which comes in a ceramic volcano and is designed for three to share. I opted for the Super-Sized Waikiki Infusion, which came with three tropical vodkas, passionfruit juice, lemon and lime and was delivered in a cute take-home ceramic tiki glass. With a good assortment of beer, wine and virgin cocktails, there's something for everyone. Food-wise there's a selection of "pupu" (appetisers) to share, including the excellent coconut shrimp, with a full restaurant menu also available.

The expectation:

Although the bar came with a recommendation from a flight attendant, the main appeal was location. You could tell from the menu and general low-key vibe you weren't stepping into a world-class cocktail bar but it's the perfect pitstop after a day in the sun.

The reality: The service was great, the drinks were tasty and at happy-hour prices it's hard to find anything to complain about.

