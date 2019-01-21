BREAKFAST:

No trip to Bondi is complete without a visit to the institution that is Harry's. While chowing down on delicious organic produce you'll be rubbing shoulders with Sydney's coolest characters, like the oh-so-fabulous Instagram star Elle Ferguson, known to frequent the hot spot. For a delicious breakfast feast, you can't go wrong with the smoked salmon eggs Benedict, topped with sauteed greens. Or for those with a sweet tooth, the pavlova hot cake is picture perfect and sure to satisfy.

COFFEE:

In the heart of Bondi Beach you will find a gorgeous hub of all things sustainable and organic called The Nine. As well as making what is arguably the best flat white that I've ever had, The Nine also has a seriously impressive and lengthy drinks menu of freshly ground roasts, zen tea blends, natural juices and the ultra-mysterious unicorn latte. Grab a takeaway coffee here and fuel up before setting off on the picturesque Bondi to Bronte walk.

CHEAP EATS:

Bondi's Best really does live up to its name; serving up the best scoop of chips and beer-battered fish $15 can buy you in this pricey suburb. For those wanting to enjoy fish and chips on Bondi Beach, get yours to-go and enjoy them with your feet in the sand while watching the sunset. After all, is there anything more Aussie than a chocka basket of fries, perfectly fried fish and tomato sauce on the beach?

DRINK STOP:

Enjoy an Aperol Spritz from one of the most Instagrammed locations in Bondi Beach, Icebergs Dining Room and Bar. This swanky establishment has a drinks menu that's surprisingly affordable considering its prime location overlooking the picturesque Iceberg Club pools. If the weather is good, ask your waiter for a seat out on the deck and share a bottle of Prosecco with a friend. Be sure to snap a picture while you're out there, as the view is seriously breathtaking.

