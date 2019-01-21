BREAKFAST:

No trip to Bondi is complete without a visit to the institution that is Harry's. While chowing down on delicious organic produce you'll be rubbing shoulders with Sydney's coolest characters, like the oh-so-fabulous Instagram star Elle Ferguson, known to frequent the hot spot. For a delicious breakfast feast, you can't go wrong with the smoked salmon eggs Benedict, topped with sauteed greens. Or for those with a sweet tooth, the pavlova hot cake is picture perfect and sure to satisfy.

COFFEE:

In the heart of Bondi Beach you will find a gorgeous hub of all things sustainable and organic called The Nine. As well as making what is arguably the best flat white that I've ever had, The Nine also has a seriously impressive and lengthy drinks menu of freshly ground roasts, zen tea blends, natural juices and the ultra-mysterious unicorn latte. Grab a takeaway coffee here and fuel up before setting off on the picturesque Bondi to Bronte walk.

View this post on Instagram

Next Monday is INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY! And it is also long weekend...dont forget to hop in to Bondi's favourite @theninesydney for a cup or two of your favourite cuppa made from freshly roasted premium beans sourced from the forests of South America from @maddingcrowdcoffee with our in~house prepared activated almonds and macademia nuts mylk☕☕☕ • • • • • • • • • • • #lunch #breakfast #sydneyeats #sydneyfood #sydney #bondi #bondieat #bondicafe #bondibeach #brunchlife #sydneycafecrawl #bondilocal #brunch #foodporn #foodgasm #coffee #coffeelover #coffeetime #coffeelife #cappuccino #huffposttaste #vsco #instafood #foodstagram #sydneyfoodie #sydneycafe #sydneybrunch #sydneybreakfast #sydneylunch #EEEEEATS

A post shared by T H E N I N E (@theninesydney) on

CHEAP EATS:

Bondi's Best really does live up to its name; serving up the best scoop of chips and beer-battered fish $15 can buy you in this pricey suburb. For those wanting to enjoy fish and chips on Bondi Beach, get yours to-go and enjoy them with your feet in the sand while watching the sunset. After all, is there anything more Aussie than a chocka basket of fries, perfectly fried fish and tomato sauce on the beach?

DRINK STOP:

Enjoy an Aperol Spritz from one of the most Instagrammed locations in Bondi Beach, Icebergs Dining Room and Bar. This swanky establishment has a drinks menu that's surprisingly affordable considering its prime location overlooking the picturesque Iceberg Club pools. If the weather is good, ask your waiter for a seat out on the deck and share a bottle of Prosecco with a friend. Be sure to snap a picture while you're out there, as the view is seriously breathtaking.

