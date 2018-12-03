Here's an option if you hate crowds and are a little tight on cash after Christmas.

Hotels.com is picking up the bill for anyone who stays at this stunning hotel under the Northern Lights in Greenland.

All you have to pay is one per cent of the room rate, plus taxes and other applicable charges. But there's a catch: it's the most remote hotel on the planet.

Ittoqqortoormiit Village. Photo / Getty Images

The town is a little remote. Photo / Google Maps

The Ittoqqortoormiit Guest House — and good luck pronouncing that — is in the town of Ittoqqortoormiit, on the coast of East Greenland. It has a tiny population of only 450 people.

But it does offer the highest mountain in the Arctic, the world's most expansive national park, and spectacular views of the Northern Lights — a bucket list staple.

The town was founded in 1925 by Inuit settlers.

"It is also one of the most remote settlements in the world," Hotels.com said.

"Ittoqqortoormiit's closest neighbours are the musk oxen, polar bears and walruses.

The guesthouse. Photo / Hotels.com

One of the rooms. Photo / Hotels.com

"And the Danish Sirius Patrol based 266 miles (430km) away — that's the elite Danish dog sled unit, one of the most respected military units in the world. No big deal."

Oh, there's a couple of other things we should mention. There are no cars, buses or trains in town so you will be relying on walking or dogsledding. There are also no pubs or restaurants.

Dog sledding? Yes please. Photo / Hotels.com

And it's not a breeze to get there — you'll need to take four planes.

First, you'll fly to Reykjavik in Iceland, then to the town of Akureyri. Then it's an hour-and-a-half-long flight to Constable Point in Greenland — and flights are only available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Finally, it's a 15-minute helicopter ride to Ittoqqortoormiit.

A common area. Photo / Hotels.com

But the massive drawcard of the experience, apart from the unique adventure, is that you'll be far from the massive crowds of tourists who flock to that part of the world to see the Northern Lights.

One of those places is Iceland, which has become so popular over the past few years, tourists now outnumber residents seven to one.

The picture-perfect town. Photo / Hotels.com

Spectacular views. Photo / Hotels.com

The guesthouse looks super comfortable, with a TV, stovetop and kitchen utensils and dishes, fridge and laundry facilities.

The free stays at the Ittoqqortoormiit Guest House are on offer during the month of March, but you'll have to book by December 31.