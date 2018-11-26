Dan Carter is the New Zealand ambassador for online travel booking company TripADeal.

What was your greatest holiday?

Our honeymoon through America and South America for six weeks had to be the best. We visited places like Machu Picchu, Galapagos Islands, Iguazu Falls, and got to experience Rio for Carnival.

And the worst?

We once spent a week in Koh Samui and it was torrential rain for seven days straight. Such a beautiful place but so disappointing! I plan to get back there but will make sure to skip the rainy season.

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing?

My favourite spot is the beach, or lounging poolside.

If we could teleport you to one place in New Zealand for a week-long holiday, where would it be?

I love Queenstown. So many fun and adventurous things to do there and it's great in every season.

How about for a dream holiday internationally?

A bucket list spot for me is the Greek Islands, I've always wanted to explore them.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling?

I once left my passport in the hotel safe — bit of a blunder.

Aisle seat or window seat?

Definitely window seat so I can take in the view.

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without ...

My friends or family so that I can enjoy the unique experiences with the people I care about most.

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given?

Find or talk to a local to find the best places to explore, you will often hear about hidden gems this way and get an experience no travel book could ever give you.

What was the most memorable meal you've had while travelling?

Lamb shoulder in Marrakech — unforgettable.

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip?

A beautiful bottle of fine Bordeaux wine from France.



Favourite airport to land at? Christchurch for me. There is just something so special about flying into your home city.



What's the next trip you've got planned?

I'm hoping to have a relaxing one. And we also have Kokomo Island, Fiji lined up in the future too.