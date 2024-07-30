An Air Canada flight was cancelled after a heated argument between a flight attendant and a passenger. Photo / 123rf

Video of a bitter clash between a flight attendant and a passenger who reportedly requested a blanket has gone viral on social media.

According to CTV News, Air Canada flight AC73 - a service from Casablanca in Morocco to Canada’s Montréal–Trudeau International Airport - was cancelled after a crew member lost their cool with a passenger on Monday.

The video, captured by another passenger and posted on social media platform X, shows a crew member shouting in both French and English at a passenger who is not visible on the screen.

“You will behave or we will get off!” the flight attendant tells the passenger. “I’ll tell the captain right away. Yes or no?”

When a passenger suggested going ahead and calling the captain, the airline worker refused, adding: “I don’t want no bullying against my crew.”