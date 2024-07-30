Advertisement
Air Canada flight cancelled after staff outburst over passenger’s alleged blanket request

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
An Air Canada flight was cancelled after a heated argument between a flight attendant and a passenger. Photo / 123rf

Video of a bitter clash between a flight attendant and a passenger who reportedly requested a blanket has gone viral on social media.

According to CTV News, Air Canada flight AC73 - a service from Casablanca in Morocco to Canada’s Montréal–Trudeau International Airport - was cancelled after a crew member lost their cool with a passenger on Monday.

The video, captured by another passenger and posted on social media platform X, shows a crew member shouting in both French and English at a passenger who is not visible on the screen.

“You will behave or we will get off!” the flight attendant tells the passenger. “I’ll tell the captain right away. Yes or no?”

When a passenger suggested going ahead and calling the captain, the airline worker refused, adding: “I don’t want no bullying against my crew.”

In a statement to the Canadian news outlet, the airline said a flight with different staff would be rescheduled for the weekend.

“We are taking this incident very seriously. It is under review, and we will take appropriate action. We apologise to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada,” the statement read.

According to CTV News’ report, the incident stemmed from a blanket request made by the passenger, though this is not clear from the video shared online.

In April, another video of a flight attendant’s outburst on a plane went viral, showing the employee swearing at a passenger.

In the video uploaded on YouTube, a Spirit Airlines employee is shown yelling at a woman waiting in line at the check-in desk at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

