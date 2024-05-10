A rude passenger faced backlash after calling a flight attendant a 'weakling' for not assisting her with her bag. Photo / 123rf

Being a flight attendant is not an easy job.

Colombian fitness model and OnlyFans star Tatiana Girardi faced backlash after humiliating a “weakling” male flight attendant.

On the flight, Girardi, who was struggling with her heavy suitcase, sought assistance from the male flight attendant, who expressed hesitation about lifting the bag alone.

“I asked this guy, ‘Can you help me lift the suitcase?’” Girardi shared, “And he goes, ‘Between the two of us…’”

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Girardi mocked the flight attendant, calling him a “weakling” and expressing her disbelief at his inability to assist her.

Her caption wrote, “There are limp noodles around here,” with a photo of the flight attendant in the background.

“I felt so sorry for this weakling. I told him, ‘Relax, I can do it myself!’” she shared.

What the self-proclaimed “Ironman athlete” didn’t expect, though, is the backlash she’d face after mocking the innocent flight attendant.

Netizens were quick and merciless.

Most of them were quick to point out the irony of a fitness model unable to handle her own luggage.

Since the original mockery was posted in the stories, many flocked to the online star’s recent posts to leave a comment about her character.

“Gee you look strong. Lift your own suitcase,” one user comments under a photo of Girardi displaying her rippling abs.

Another wrote, “So healthy and fit but cannot lift your own bag? Sad!”

She also didn’t escape the wrath of fellow flight attendants, as they defended one of their own.

“I am a flight attendant and I have had the opportunity to see passengers with physical limitations, pregnant women, and elderly adults lift their own luggage,” a crew member commented. “Now this young ‘athlete’ can’t.”

Another flight attendant gave Girardi a lecture, “Respect the work of the cabin crew and learn to handle your belongings because nobody here is your bellboy. Our job is to ensure the safety of passengers in flight, and in the worst-case scenario evacuate a plane in 90 seconds and try to ensure all passengers come out safe and sound.

“And yes, that includes people like you who think our job is to serve coffee and lift luggage.”

Girardi is one of many challenging passengers that flight attendants have to interact with every day. On this occasion, the customer’s behaviour wasn’t tolerated.

