Emirates boasts a uniform that is both eye-catching and sleek. Photo / Supplied

An Emirates cabin crew member has shed light on some of the airline’s uniform rules, including why staff members wear particular pyjamas while on board.

Emirates boasts a uniform that is both eye-catching and sleek, with a cropped jacket suit, red pillbox hat and scarf — all in a red-and-beige colourway. Not to mention the striking red lipstick, which has become a signature look for cabin crew members flying for the Dubai-based airline.

However, what many travellers may not have picked up on is Emirates’ nightwear uniform, which must be worn by crew while flying.

Flight attendant Dani, who has been flying the skies for more than four years, got candid about the airline’s special pyjamas in a video on TikTok, after many of her followers questioned the exclusive PJs.

In the now-viral clip, which has amassed more than 7 million views, Dani says the main reason for the pyjamas is safety.

“The pyjamas blow my mind, customers aren’t going to see you in your nightwear,” one person wrote on TikTok, to which the flight attendant replied with a clip.

Dani says it’s to help passengers identify crew in case of an emergency. Photo / TikTok

Dani revealed that staff will change into pyjamas during long-haul flights when they go on a break so they are still identifiable by passengers.

“If an emergency should occur while crew are on their break and they don’t have time to get changed into their normal uniform, they can be easily identified to customers.”

Dani then showed off the nightwear to her followers.

“So they have “Crew” written on the back,” she said while showing the red long-sleeve shirt and gesturing to the letters on the back.

Another Emirates flight attendant, Tessa Johnston, also shared her cabin PJs with her followers on TikTok, showing off the red top and pink pinstriped pants.

“I know many people have asked why we can’t wear our own and this is because while we’re sleeping, if there is an emergency and we wake up to help, people can easily be able to identify us cabin crew.

“Our pyjamas say it (crew) and they also match our uniform.”

Fellow flight attendant Tessa Johnston from the US shared a clip showing off the set. Photo / TikTok

One person wrote in the comments: “That’s so cool of the company to have a practically versatile uniform range that maintains its iconic brand look.

“I saw these on our flight back to Aus and so cool! The pilots have all grey, which was interesting the difference (sic),” another wrote.

In another video clip uploaded to TikTok, Dani revealed cabin crew have to wear winter coats if the temperature gets lower than 3C.

“Company-issued gloves (however) are optional,” she said in the clip, which has been viewed by 13 million people.

“Watches are compulsory and must be set to Dubai times.”

What’s more, crew are not allowed to wear smartwatches, but instead don the airline’s classic Casio watch in a golden colourway.

The flight attendant then went on to reveal that the staff change from high heels to flats when on board and their iconic red lipstick isn’t a specific brand.

“We do not all wear the same-brand lipstick,” she said, adding she opts for Huda Beauty Ombre and Maybelline Superstay lipstick in another clip.

She then showed her followers how cabin crew clean their red hats, which feature a white detachable scarf.

“The scarf is attached to the hat by velcro so that it can be removed for cleaning,” she shared.

“Makeup can make the scarf easily dirty, however, dry-cleaning is provided by the company.”

Flight attendants must wear the headpiece when boarding, disembarking and when they’re in public. “It can be removed, however, when we are eating and drinking.”